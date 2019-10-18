This Amazon Wallet Is Perfect for Travel and Comes in 43 Different Colors!





Traveling is definitely fun and we always try to make it happen whenever possible — but it can also be extremely stressful. The planning and packing that goes into a trip is a lot of work, and sometimes we’re all worn out before we even take off.

What’s worse is that even once we’re at our destination, there’s an entirely new set of things that we need to start stressing about. Luckily, with the help of this wallet we won’t have to worry about one very important travel concern that’s often forgotten about (until it’s way too late): identity theft.

See it: Get the Travelambo Womens RFID Blocking Bifold Wallet (originally $15) on sale for just $13, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2019, but are subject to change.

This multi-card case wallet from Travelambo is the perfect travel companion for all of your credit and debit cards, as well as your identification. On the top there are two zippered pockets that can carry a cell phone, cash or pretty much anything else that you can fit in there! There’s an adjustable snap closure that keeps it shut — and it contains enough slots (16 to be exact!) to carry any and every card that you’ll need during the trip. And that brings Us to this wallet’s most important feature: RFID protection.

RFID stands for radio-frequency identification. Every one of your bank cards and government issued IDs most likely contains an RFID chip inside of it, and that chip holds all of your most valuable information that’s associated with each card. This information can be picked up via radio frequencies (which is how we’re able to swipe or scan these cards when it’s time to shop). If someone walks past you with equipment that can intercept these frequencies, there is a possibility that information can be compromised. It’s so scary, we know — but that’s not a concern with this wallet, because it’s outfitted with RFID blocking technology to keep your personal information safe and sound.

This wallet comes in an incredible range of colors to choose from — 43 to be exact! There’s a shade of blue, green, red or pink for everyone, and we honestly think it’s impossible to choose just one! Why not scoop up multiple colors to coordinate with your outfits? With this wallet’s incredibly affordable price, it seems like the stylishly smart thing to do!

Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers are raving about the Travelambo RFID Blocking Wallet, and they are “absolutely thrilled with it!” They say that “it’s completely perfect” and love the “great quality for the amazing price.” So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and pick out this wallet in your favorite color, make sure your cards are packed properly and then you’re off on your next adventure — with one less thing to stress about!

