Amazon Reviewers Say This Is the Ultimate Comfy Bodysuit

Bodysuits are tricky! On one hand, they are seriously comfortable and save Us from constantly having to re-tuck our tops into high-waisted pants. On the other hand, they can ride up and feel uncomfortable — or create visible lines if we’re wearing tight bottoms.

Yes, bodysuits can definitely be a classic hit or miss item. But we may have discovered a major hit — and from Amazon, no less! This site has quickly become a go-to of ours when it comes to affordable fashion, and shoppers can’t stop obsessing over this simple, sleek bodysuit!

Get the REORIA Women’s Sexy Scoop Neck Bodysuit with free shipping for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 22, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2020, but are subject to change.



This cotton-blend bodysuit is a summertime staple, and it has just the right amount of stretch to make it extra comfortable and easy to wear. Most of the colors and patterns are available in a tank top form, but there are short-sleeve and long-sleeve versions up for grabs as well. You can opt for the plain bodysuit, but we personally prefer the options that have an adorable button-down detail, similar to a henley. You can keep them buttoned all the way to the top of the scoop neckline, unbuttoned halfway or open all the way through if you’re going for sultry vibe.

If you’re stressed about going to the bathroom, we get it! But in this case, there are snap-button closures at the bottom to make the process as easy as can be. There’s nothing more frustrating than ordering a piece only to find that it’s inconvenient for daily life. We’re always on the lookout for this detail when online shopping for bodysuits, so it’s important to note that this version has functionality fully in check.

Shoppers say that “this basic bodysuit can be worn with everything,” and that it’s a “must-have” for the summer season. These days, great basics are what we’re all investing in — and this little number just moved to the top of the list!

