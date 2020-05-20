This Vegan Hand Sanitizer Spray Has 75% Alcohol and Comes in a 4-Pack

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can all agree that it’s a good idea to keep a hand sanitizer on our person at all times. Even before the current health crisis put the importance of hand-washing at the forefront, having something in our bags that can easily fend off germs was always the safe bet.

Of course, now many of Us don’t feel comfortable leaving the house without a strong sanitizing product available. The biggest issue? They can still be hard to come by! After the initial rush to stock up on supplies, many retailers have been unable to restock. Luckily, we found a four-pack of a completely vegan hand sanitizing spray that truly does the trick!

This sanitizer contains 75% alcohol, which is well above the 60% minimum that’s recommended by the CDC in terms of effectiveness. This is a vegan product, meaning that it’s all-natural and is never tested on animals. Additionally, we appreciate that this is a mist, so the spray can be more evenly distributed on your hands in a fast fashion.

Considering that this is a bundle pack offering four small bottles, the current cost is completely reasonable. With increasingly high demand, it’s been difficult to locate cleaning products that are appropriately priced, so this is a solid opportunity to scoop up some sanitizer.

Shoppers are impressed across the board, saying that these sanitizers are just what they needed. One even claims that this may be the best sanitizing product that they have found to date. This product doesn’t have any unnecessary additives, such as oils or fragrances. Sure, a pleasant scent is one thing — but many competitors on the market have potent and powerful smells that linger for far too long. Fragrance-free is the way to be, and it sounds like this no-frills, sustainable sanitizer will get the job done!

