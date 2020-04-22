This Wireless Bralette Has Amazon Shoppers Ditching All of Their Bras

First things first: We all know how comfortable bralettes are. Without the pesky wires or added padding, these bras tend to be the preferred undergarment that we want to wear all the time.

But there’s a question that many of Us have been itching to ask, so here goes! Are bralettes so fantastic that they can fully replace every other piece we have in our wardrobes? Well, according to Amazon shoppers, this bralette is — in fact, it’s so fantastic that it has them proclaiming that they are “burning all [their] bras”! That’s obviously quite a bold claim, so we had to find out more.

Get the Mae Women’s Lace Wirefree Padded Bralette for prices starting at just $6, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 30, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

The bralette that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about is this one from Mae. Their Women’s Lace Wirefree Padded Bralette has customers claiming that they have “waited for most of [their] life” for a bra like this. It features light lining throughout, and has a dainty lace overlay with built-in boning to keep the structure of the garment intact. There is no added padding — just the right amount of comfy coverage that’s ideal to wear underneath T-shirts.

The lace on the cups and the band is offset by thin adjustable shoulder straps, which match the rest of the bra’s color. This bralette has a lengthier look to it, with a four-clasp hook-and-eye closure in the back. Though we’re most likely inclined to wear this underneath loose short-sleeve shirts, we imagine that the lace will be adorable peeking out from a sleeveless top. If your style is on the edgier side, this could potentially be a key component in a music festival outfit down the line.

Get the Mae Women’s Lace Wirefree Padded Bralette for prices starting at just $6, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 30, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

The bralette comes in six stunning colors, and the affordable price point has Us wanting to buy them all! We’re naturally wearing more casual articles of clothing while we’re holed up at home these days. That’s exactly why this is the optimal time to expand your bralette collection and introduce one (or more) of these puppies into your loungewear wardrobe. Oh, and we don’t encourage burning the rest — but feel free to stow them away for a bit!

See it: Get the Mae Women’s Lace Wirefree Padded Bralette for prices starting at just $6, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 30, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more pieces from Mae and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!