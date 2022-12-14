Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Need a last-minute holiday gift? We’ve got you. Amazon has plenty of options with super fast shipping on Prime — and that includes salon-quality luxury beauty brands. Your faves (or your giftee’s faves) are waiting!

If we’re recommending hair care — especially as a gift — we know we have to check amika first. The brand, which has a storefront on Amazon, is everyone’s favorite for clean, cruelty-free, eco-friendly hair products. It also doesn’t hurt that its products are known for being fun and colorful while smelling amazing! It also launches holiday sets with gorgeous packaging every year — like this one!

Get the amika Outta Sight Nourishing Must-Haves Set for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

This set is such a fantastic gift choice for anyone who even remotely cares about their hair, and it works whether you’re shopping for a teen or an adult. It features three products that can help transform nearly any hair type. First is the Normcore shampoo, a signature, sulfate-free find packed with vitamins and minerals. We know some people worry that “sulfate-free” means no lather, but the coconut acid in this formula is here to help deliver a foamy, elevated clean!

Next is the Soulfood hair mask, a deep-conditioning fan-favorite for silky-soft, shiny hair. It can be used every day or as a weekly treatment depending on what your hair needs. It’s perfect for this time of year too, as it’s essential for dry winter strands; it’s actually been shown to make hair seven times more moisturized and 87% more repaired with just one use!

One of this hair mask’s star ingredients is sea buckthorn, a “superfruit” known to hydrate the hair and scalp. Its’s been found to “guarantee recovery, support regeneration of damaged hair, restore its elasticity and ensure smoothnes​​s”! (National Library of Medicine)

Last in this set is a true icon: the Perk Up dry shampoo. It’s one of the most-recommended hair products we see, and this isn’t the first time we’ve recommended it either. It’s talc-free and features rice starch to help absorb oil, reduce odor and give hair a just-washed look, all without the white residue!

One last note. There’s a good chance that this set could sell out at any second, as multiple others are already out of stock on Amazon — so shop ASAP if you know someone who would want it (even if that someone is yourself)!

