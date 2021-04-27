This Tiered Tunic Dress Is a Summer Confidence Booster

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Four seasons, four wardrobes — that’s just how it goes. Whether it’s winter, spring, summer or fall, we have a collection of staple pieces lined up for our convenience. Right now, we’re gathering all of the fashion fundamentals we need for the summer and taking stock of what’s missing. At the top of the list? A variety of dresses that we know will always look great. A breezy frock is a must-have, especially when the temperatures start soaring.

Luckily, a dress that’s as simple and flattering as this one from Amoretu is an easy win. It can be styled in so many different ways, and thousands of shoppers swear that it’s an amazing buy!

Get the Amoretu Women’s Summer Tunic V Neck Casual Loose Flowy Swing Shift Dress for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2021, but are subject to change.



This garment most resembles a tunic dress thanks to its loose and flowy feel. It hangs off of the shoulders in an ultra-casual way and flares out into a tiered skirt that creates a ruffled effect. Adorable! If you’re not feeling like your most fabulous self, this is an excellent option to throw on if you want to relax and snag a quick confidence boost at the same time!

The sleeveless pick is ideal for sweltering days and nights, but there are also short-sleeve and long-sleeve versions. All three styles are equally beloved by countless Amazon reviewers, but if you’re only investing in one, sleeveless is the move. It’s versatile and suitable for a slew of casual occasions, which is the ultimate goal.

This is exactly the type of dress that will look amazing on virtually any body type, which is surely one reason why it’s such a hit with shoppers. This is an essential dress, and the perfect option to reach for when getting ready to head out feels like a true struggle. Simply throw on this dress with sandals or sneakers, and off you go. Bonus: A jean jacket will layer on top effortlessly.

