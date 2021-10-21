The Touch of Gold Hardware Makes This Fall Sweater So Elegant

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Staple sweaters are always reliable, especially when we’re in the throes of transitional temperatures. That said, we also like finding pieces that are somewhat unique as well. They don’t have to be seriously out there or too trendy — a knit often just needs a tiny detail or two to set it apart from other basics on the market!

And just like that, we found the ultimate example of a knit with a little something extra to spice things up. This Angashion sweater has a comfortable design, but it’s the pop of gold on the sleeves that truly sold Us on it. On top of that, ecstatic shoppers are officially dubbing it their “new favorite sweater.”

Get the Angashion Women’s Casual Oversized Mock Neck Pullover Sweater for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

The overall vibe to sum up this sweater is casual-chic. It’s a fairly straightforward knit that fits on the oversized side, and is made for dreary days that call for a cozy aesthetic. What we first noticed about this sweater are the gold square buttons that run down the arms. They act as an accent that holds the two hems together to create a stylish illusion.

Although the gold details initially made this sweater feel special, we also started to notice a few features that were equally as enchanting! The mock neckline is such a stylish and sleek look, and the batwing sleeves are completely on trend.

Apart from the effortlessly elegant aesthetic, shoppers adore how this sweater feels when they wear it. That’s just as important as how it looks! It’s “soft” and “warm” without feeling too bulky, as the knit is on the thinner side — which is absolutely ideal for this time of year. All of these elements have aligned to make this sweater a must-have, and we’re getting in on the action.

