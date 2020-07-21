The $5 Cotton Face Masks Angelina Jolie Is Wearing Over and Over Again

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Now that face masks have become such a mainstream must-have, we’ve been seeing some pretty high prices. We definitely appreciate the creativity in design and materials — but paying $50+ dollars for a non-medical grade mask seems a bit steep, no? Of course, anyone is free to buy what they want, but does a more expensive mask get you better quality?

Not necessarily. Angelina Jolie, for example, is someone who can afford any mask in the world, assuming it wouldn’t be gifted to her in the first place. She doesn’t need to mess around with low-quality pieces. If she’s wearing something, we know it must be good. That’s why we were thrilled to spot her not once, not twice, but numerous times wearing these $5 masks from Everlane!

Get the The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack for just $25 at Everlane!

A five-pack of masks for $5 each? Well, that’s one of the best prices we’ve seen! We love seeing Jolie rocking her own 100% Human masks, especially because of the versatility she’s shown. One day she’s wearing one with a $6,000 dress, while the next she’s pairing one with casual pants and a tee. Don’t be surprised if you spot Jolie wearing other Everlane pieces too. She’s a huge fan of the brand!

These masks are one size fits most, and they’re made of 100% cotton, with a double layer of fabric for protection. They have comfortable ear loops that are soft and not too skinny, and in small font in the front you’ll find the “100% Human” graphic. As for colors, you can grab a pack of all black, an assorted pack of black, grey and green or a trendy tie-dye pack with orange, yellow, green, pink and blue!

Get the The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack for just $25 at Everlane!

Surprisingly enough, we haven’t even gotten to the best part about buying a pack of these masks. The 100% Human Collection is all about defending human rights, so with every purchase of these masks 10% of sales will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). You’re not only protecting others by wearing a mask in the first place and helping to slow the spread, but knowing that your money is going somewhere with a mission to help people as well is even better. Everlane has already donated over $600,000!

We know you’ll be excited to wear your masks as soon as they arrive, but Everlane recommends actually washing and drying them before you wear them for the best fit. And yes, that means machine washing and tumble drying. So easy! Remember to wash on cold and tumble dry low for the best results and to keep your mask in tip-top shape. Wash it between wears too! Enjoy!

Get the The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack for just $25 at Everlane!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from the 100% Human collection here and check out everything else Everlane has to offer here!

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!