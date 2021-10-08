This Color-Block Cardigan Will Seriously Level Up Your Cozy-Cute Outfits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s always a dilemma we face in the mornings. Do we want to stay comfy and cozy today, or should we put some effort into our outfit so we look cute? There’s a constant chance we could run into someone we know at the grocery store or coffee shop, even if we don’t have real plans for the day. But we don’t want to waste time on an outfit if we don’t run into anybody!

Maybe we don’t have to make that choice though. If we have the right pieces in our wardrobe, the dilemma can simply disappear. The key is to own pieces that are equally as cozy as they are cute. They have to be just as easy and lovely to wear as sweats, but chic enough that we look like we took some time to put our outfit together, even if it was closer to two minutes!

Get the Anna-Kaci Long Sleeve Open Front Casual Knit Sweater Cardigan starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This cardigan is exactly the type of piece we’re talking about. Our first thought when we saw it was, “Wow, so cute!” We only considered its comfort factor afterward. Of course, it crushes that category too. It’s soft, it has a longline silhouette reaching down to the knees and you can slip it on with ease. No buttons or other closures to deal with!

This cardigan has a color-block design featuring three coordinating shades, creating a sort of extra-large, horizontal stripe design that also carries over to the sleeves. It’s not too busy like an actual striped piece in a way that it could clash with another pattern, but it still creates a healthy amount of visual interest so that it will be drawing in compliments non-stop!

Get the Anna-Kaci Long Sleeve Open Front Casual Knit Sweater Cardigan starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This cardigan also features ribbed cuffs and a ribbed hemline, plus slightly dropped shoulder seams for that effortless elegance. It’s lightweight yet nice and soft, so it’s great for wearing in the fall or for layering under longer coats in the winter. If you want to close it up for extra warmth — and for a flattering accent — add a belt around the natural waist!

Whether you’re wearing this cardigan with jeans and a tank, a slinky dress or using it to dress up joggers and a tee, it’s going to be a key piece for so many future outfits. It comes in three colorways too, so check them all out!

Get the Anna-Kaci Long Sleeve Open Front Casual Knit Sweater Cardigan starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Anna-Kaci here and check out other cardigans here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!