17 Matching Sweater and Lounge Sets You’ll Absolutely Adore

Matching sets have emerged as an unstoppable trend over the past year or so, and we can’t get enough. Obviously they make putting an outfit together incredibly easy, and we love how they usually take the form of loungewear but are cute enough to make a style statement — whether we’re hanging out at home or exploring a city!

We’ll show you 17 of our absolute favorites below, so come along for the ride (and get that shopping cart ready)!

17 Matching Sweater and Lounge Sets

Short Sets

1. This MEROKEETY waffle-knit set is stretchy and lightweight. These pieces go together like soul mates!

2. The lantern sleeves on this SYZRI set definitely caught our attention. The color selection is unbelievable too!

3. This Reformation set from Nordstrom actually has a cardigan on top to go with its short-shorts. Treat yourself!

4. This slouchy Fixmatti set is mega-adorable. This stripe print could capture anyone’s heart!

5. This Sage the Label set from Lulus matches a plunging V-neck tank with its soft knit shorts. We love the relaxed silhouette!

6. Love an oversized fit? You’ll love the drapey top in this Mafalus sweater set!

Pant Sets

7. This TOLENY set‘s fuzzy knit is dreamy. The best part though is that it comes with pants, a top and a long cardigan!

8. Simple and stretchy, this Honeydew set from Nordstrom is a staple. It’s on sale right now too!

9. We can’t get over the retro vibes of this knit Frolitre set. The collared top and flare pants are the perfect combo!

10. This Lezat modal set has everything you’re looking for. Four-way stretch? Sustainable materials? Yes!

11. This sweatshirt and jogger set from Eurivicy is an essential for both morning jogs and afternoon naps!

Skirt Sets

12. This MEROKEETY sweater skirt set is pretty much a fall necessity. As important to Us as pumpkin pie!

13. If you’re going to splurge on anything, make it a timeless set like this cardigan, crop sweater tank and skirt Saylor set from Nordstrom!

14. Big fan of cable knits? Same. That’s why we’re obsessed with this Lulus turtleneck and skirt set!

15. This ZOWODO set is all about elegance and sophistication — while staying exceptionally comfortable!

16. Calling all trend-setters! You need to grab this Verdusa set ASAP. A cropped sweater vest, a mini skirt and a brown/beige plaid print? It doesn’t get any hotter than this.

17. This fuzzy Cnkwei set is all kinds of cute. It’s perfect on its own, but it’s also great for layering in the fall!

