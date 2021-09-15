Earn Your Style Stripes for Fall With This Leopard-Accented Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater weather time! Let’s go! Even if you’re still facing stubborn summer temperatures where you live, just know that if you buy a new sweater now, the weather could have completely cooled down by the time it arrives on your doorstep — even if you’re ordering with fast shipping on Amazon Prime. We know we’re hoping for that overnight temperature drop!

Sure, we love summer, but after a few months, we’re definitely ready to change back into cuddly, warm fabrics and embrace the beauty that is layering. Seeing sweaters like this one, especially, makes us wish we had a whole separate closet just for knitwear!

Get the Anna-Kaci V-Neck Leopard Pullover Sweater for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

This textured knit sweater has a slouchy, relaxed fit and a medium weight feel, able to keep you warm in the chill without leaving you overheated the moment you enter a temperature-controlled building. It has a V-neckline and dropped shoulders, and for the most part it’s a solid color…until you get to the star of the show, the sleeves!

The forearms of this sweater are where things get seriously fierce, adding in leopard print panels with a stripe in a center that’s a different shade than the body of the piece. This color-block/stripe effect is unbelievably cool and really gives this piece a unique edge over other basic sweaters!

There are three colors of this sweater currently available. One is black with army green accents, another is burgundy with brown accents and the last is green with black accents. You’ll certainly have more than three outfit possibilities though. We know we’re going to find a million ways to wear this piece this fall!

We can definitely wear it over a simple pair of jeans and booties for a classic fall, can’t-miss kind of look that’s always going to look good and always going to capture attention and catch stares. If you want to play around a little though, try adding a felt fedora and a neckerchief. You could also swap out the jeans for a fitted midi skirt, slipping just the front of the sweater into the waistband for a French tuck look. We’re also fans of going full comfy with a pair of cotton leggings and slippers! Or you could try wet-look leggings with knee-high boots — we can’t get enough of any and all of these ideas!

