This Cashmere Overcoat Is Under $200 for a Limited Time at Macy’s!





Is there anything more classic than an overcoat? When it comes to winter outerwear, these coats are an absolute staple that everyone needs in their closets. You can find a variety at pretty much every department store these days — and there’s a reason why: Overcoats are simply always great to have on hand!

With so many different options on the market, how can we be expected to choose the right one? It can be hard to distinguish the superior overcoat that’s worth investing your money in. Well, we’re here to tell you that this Anne Klein version is a cut above the rest — and majorly marked down for a limited time!

Get the Anne Klein Double-Breasted Hooded Coat (originally $420) on sale for just $168 available exclusively at Macy’s, now through November 20th, 2019!

We honestly can’t find a reason not to fall completely in love with this Anne Klein coat — and we’ll tell you why. It’s made from a luxurious wool-and-cashmere blend material that’s incredibly soft, and can keep you warm and toasty on cold winter days. This is a seriously high-quality material that you can get your hands on for a significant discount, for a limited time only — exclusively at Macy’s! Right now this coat is 60% off, which saves you a total of $252 off the original price!

We honestly can’t believe the incredible deal on this coat, especially given its high quality. We’re confident that this coat will be loved for years and years to come — not only because of its quality, but because it’s a classic. This garment is cut in a quintessential double-breasted style with distinguishable front-button closures. It also has an attached hood to keep your head and neck warm should you need the extra coverage.

Get the Anne Klein Double-Breasted Hooded Coat (originally $420) on sale for just $168 available exclusively at Macy’s, now through November 20th, 2019!

This coat is designed in a maxi-style where the hem hits significantly below the knee. That extra length definitely lends some additional protection on days that are especially cold — which we love. And shoppers seem to love this coat and everything that it provides as much as we do. They say that it’s “well made” and has “great length” to it, and are absolutely thrilled with their decision to purchase it.

One shopper that couldn’t decide between the Camel and Charcoal colors said that they decided to scoop up both — and they are glad that they did! Honestly, with this great of a deal we’re considering getting this stunning coat in more than one color as well!

See it: Get the Anne Klein Double-Breasted Hooded Coat (originally $420) on sale for just $168 available exclusively at Macy’s, now through November 20th, 2019!

Not quite the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more pieces from Anne Klein and shop the entire Pre-Thanksgiving One Day Sale at Macy’s!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!