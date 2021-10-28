Meet Your New Staple Fall Knit — This Oversized $38 Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The fall is all about oversized knits, especially once it gets chilly outside. Throwing on a sweater with a loose and casual fit immediately puts Us in the coziest mood! We absolutely adore all of our oversized knits, and that’s why we’re always looking for more to add to our ever-growing collections.

Even if you already have too many oversized sweaters in our closets to count, make some room to add this one from ANRABESS to your collection! It’s such a staple piece at a seriously affordable price, and we can already tell that it’s going to be in the #OOTD rotation all season long.

Get the ANRABESS Women Crewneck Long Sleeve Oversized Cable Knit Sweater for just $38, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater is a major steal at just $38, and it certainly looks far more expensive than the current price tag. It has a classic cable knit design that will never go out of style, and its overall fit is fantastic. It’s meant to feel slightly large, almost like you’re wearing a knitted blanket. The sleeves are oversized as well and cuff off at the wrists to create a balloon-style shape. Trend alert!

The sweater is extra long, so you may even be able to wear it as a dress depending on your height. We can totally picture ourselves teaming this knit with thigh-high boots to dress it up a bit for a cozy dinner date or a night out with friends.

Right now, you can take your pick from a slew of amazing colors — ranging from typical neutrals to brighter options, like the mint green shade or baby pink. Shoppers say that this sweater is exactly what they expected in person, and they were incredibly impressed with its quality! The material is thick and warm, and reviewers felt relaxed and ecstatic the second they threw it on. Any fan of oversized sweaters is going to fall madly in love with this perfect piece!

