Act Fast! These 7 Stunning Dresses Are on Sale Now at Anthropologie

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever find yourself daydreaming about dresses? We can’t wait for spring so we can finally break out our favorite frocks. There’s nothing like twirling in flowy fabric! We’ve always adored Anthropologie’s selection of exquisite styles, but many of the pieces tend to be out of our price range. Well, luckily for Us, the eclectic retailer is currently offering major markdowns on some gorgeous gowns. Get ready to swoon over these darling designs. Read on to shop our seven top picks from this virtual sale!

This Turquoise Slip Dress

This sophisticated slip dress is perfect for a wedding or special occasion. Featuring a cowl neck and midi cut, this turquoise number is a showstopper.

Get the Maeve Cowl Neck Slip Midi Dress for just $100 (originally $170) at Anthropologie!

This Textured Sweetheart Minidress

We’re smitten with this navy textured minidress, complete with puff sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. Plus, it has pockets!

Get the Textured Sweetheart Mini Dress for just $99 (originally $170) at Anthropologie!

This Ivory Corduroy Minidress

This corduroy minidress is one-of-a-kind! We love the button-down neckline, removable belt, ruffled hem and patterned cuffs. You can take this dress from work to happy hour.

Get the Pilcro Corduroy Mini Dress for just $100 (originally $160) at Anthropologie!

This Pink Bow-Tie Minidress

Pretty in pink! Turn heads at your next party in this stunning satin minidress tied up with a bow.

Get the Maeve Bow-Tie Satin Mini Dress for just $50 (originally $190) at Anthropologie!

This Leopard-Print Cutout Midi

Play around with print in this flattering cutout midi. Available in three vibrant patterns, this piece is the ultimate fashion statement.

Get the Floral Cut-Out Midi Dress for just $50 (originally $190) at Anthropologie!

This Tiered Halter Minidress

Dance the night away in this tiered halter minidress from luxury designer Hemant & Nandita. The unique style is both modern and timeless.

Get the Tiered Halter Mini Dress for just $180 (originally $321) at Anthropologie!

This Red Ruffled Taffeta Minidress

Paint the town red in this romantic ruffled taffeta minidress with pockets. We’re all about a forgiving A-line silhouette!

Get the Ruffled Taffeta Mini Dress for $120 (originally $170) at Anthropologie!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!