Here Are 5 Fall Favorites From Anthropologie to Stock Up on ASAP





Fall is in full swing! It’s the most wonderful time of the year for many of Us. The crisp and chilly mornings, the darker-toned hues and who could forget the #PumpkinSpicedLattes? Yes, we’re all just one Instagram photo away from capturing the season to perfection. But before we go ahead and hit that post button, let’s take a second and reflect on our choices here. Sure, the scenery is great and all, but want to know what still needs some TLC?

Our wardrobes! A photo of you should be all about, well, you — outfit included. Unfortunately, what our closet is currently offering may not be up to snuff — or at the very least, where we’d like it to be. When that happens, it’s time to take action! Phone a friend! Hit up the group chat! Create a game plan! If you did all that and are still stuck at a standstill with what to wear, we’re here to help. Make yourself the focal point with all five of these must-buy items from Anthropologie. We’re confident you’ll be falling for them all season long — just remember to thank (or credit) Us later!

1. This Graphic Tee

In the market for an everyday essential? Turn your attention to this graphic tee. It’s the perfect piece for anyone who’s looking for endless versatility — or freedom, as the shirt clearly states. Dress it up with your favorite leather miniskirt and tights or dress it down with any distressed denim. It’s a win-win all around.

See it: Grab the Chaser Brand Graphic Tee for $62!

2. This Denim Dream

Update your favorite childhood staple by stepping into this one-piece! From the ruffle sleeves to the cropped wide-leg bottoms, it’s one flawless feature after another. Add your trendy turtleneck underneath and show off your favorite pair of ankle booties, and consider Us completely sold!

See it: Grab the DL1961 Hepburn Cropped Wide-Leg Denim Overalls for $239!

3. This Sweet Sweater

Still in need of one investment piece this season? Build your entire wardrobe around this sweet sweater. The neutral tone and elegant textures will make it the easy-to-wear item that we’re constantly reaching for. Plus, factor in the puffed sleeves and knit-material and it’s well worth it.

See it: Grab the Saylor NYC Keltie Textured Sweater for $297!

4. This Beautiful Bootie

Stand out in a crowded room with this ankle bootie! It’s the textured treat we don’t want but absolutely need. The crocodile-inspired print is almost as chic as all three of the available shades up for grabs. Add them to the most laid-back look and watch your ensemble be instantly elevated!

See it: Grab a pair of the Sarto by Franco Sarto Luca Ankle Boots for $170!

5. This Must-Have Mini

Sure, we love a good pair of sweatpants — but even better than that is a dress that’s more comfortable than our beloved loungewear. Here, you’ll find that this extremely stylish dress doesn’t disappoint. It’s equal parts chic as it is comfortable, and even comes available in five fabulous shades. Grab one or grab them all — worst-case scenario, you have an entire week of workwear decided!

See it: Grab the Alder Mock Neck Sweater Dress for $120! Not your style? Check out additional women’s clothing, shoes, and women’s sale items also available at Anthropologie here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!