Ready to expand the reaches of your wardrobe? We love filling our closet with pieces full of global inspiration and designs. That’s why we’re always on top of the latest collections from Amazon’s The Drop. When The Drop launches a new collection, we know three things. First, each piece will be made to order, second, each piece will be available for 30 hours at most and third, that we’re going to get unique designs from influencers and stars from around the world!

This current batch of designs comes from Asahina Aya, an actress and model from Japan who recently appeared in Netflix’s Alice in Borderland. Her collection is full of elevated, on-trend pieces that can all be dressed up or down. There are only hours left to shop these pieces before they’re gone for good, or maybe even less time by the time you read this. We’re going to show you our three faves from the collection to get you started!

Black Lined Blazer

This blazer is actually Asahina’s favorite piece from the collection. She noted on her Instagram Story that she designed it to be worn professionally or casually, and she made sure the fabric was smooth and fluid for chic, easy movement. She also loves this piece because it can be worn with any other piece from the collection!

Get The Drop Women’s Black Lined Blazer by @asahina_aya for just $70 at Amazon! Only available on March 10, 2021 (ET)! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Cornflower Blue Ruffle-Neck Midi Dress

Doesn’t this dress make you want to frolic in a field of flowers on a warm spring day? It’s made of 100% cotton and has a loose, tiered design, plus statement sleeves, a ruffle neckline and side pockets. Asahina designed this piece to be “elegant and dignified,” and we love how you can play with the shape by adding a belt!

Get The Drop Women’s Cornflower Blue Ruffle-Neck Midi Dress by @asahina_aya for just $65 at Amazon! Only available on March 10, 2021 (ET)! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

White High-Low Hem Oversized Pop-Over Shirt

High-low like you’ve never seen it before. This shirt is what we all dream of when we imagine ourselves looking city-chic in a white button-up work shirt. It has exaggerated proportions, but the white, light cotton keeps it airy and relaxed. The patch pockets are also the perfect size. Asahina loves this piece because it flatters all body types and can be styled with anything from a skirt to jeans!

Get The Drop Women’s White High-Low Hem Oversized Pop-Over Shirt by @asahina_aya for just $55 at Amazon! Only available on March 10, 2021 (ET)! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

