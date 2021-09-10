This $38 Body Scrub Makes Ashley Graham’s Shower Feel Like a Spa

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve spent the past few years working on our self-care game. Sometimes we’ve faltered, but we’ve definitely developed some soothing new habits we’re happy have made their way into our routine. One of our favorite forms of self-care is taking care of our skin, giving ourselves a little spa day, even without leaving our home!

With colder weather coming, we definitely need to concentrate on keeping our skin moisturized, healthy and radiant. Redness and dry patches are just around the corner, but using a scrub like this True Botanicals one could keep them far away — where they belong!

Get the True Botanicals Organic Pure Radiance Sugar Scrub for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Ashley Graham was the one who introduced Us to this scrub. A True Botanicals partner, she recently filmed a short video for her Instagram to demonstrate the way she uses it. She took followers into her shower (wearing a towel, of course), and smoothed this scrub all over, showing off its creamy texture. “It’s not abrasive,” she says, before showing off her “supple, silky, hydrated, glowing” skin. She truly looks like she has a light golden sheen all over her skin, without any lotion!

In her caption, Graham explained a little more in depth why she loves this scrub. “Self care has become even more important since becoming a mom so needless to say I now VALUE my shower (or bath) time!” she wrote. “New product alert for all of you who feel the same… this @truebotanicals pure radiance sugar scrub makes me feel like I am at a spa in my own apartment. I love that it’s made with super rich oils so it leaves skin hydrated and glowy without having to use lotion.”

Get the True Botanicals Organic Pure Radiance Sugar Scrub for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is a sugar scrub made with natural, nourishing ingredients including an essential oil blend of orange peel, cedarwood and sandalwood. It’s designed to scrub away dead skin cells without disrupting your skin’s natural moisture barrier, leaving it feeling moisturized and happy. It’s also non-toxic, paraben-free, sulfate-free, vegan, cruelty-free, filler-free and free of harsh chemicals. It’s simply pure, potent and clean!

This is the perfect time to grab this scrub and turn your own shower into a spa the way Graham did. Indulge in the feeling, the scent and the fact that you’re taking care of yourself. Nothing feels better!

Get the True Botanicals Organic Pure Radiance Sugar Scrub for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from True Botanicals here and check out more body scrubs here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!