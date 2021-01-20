This Bestselling Cardigan Will Be Your New Go-To Chunky Knit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winter may be showing signs of winding down, but that hasn’t stopped Us from shopping for sweaters! We wear our knits year-round — yes, even in the summer — so they’re always a wise investment. In fact, we just spotted a sweater on Amazon that we seriously can’t stop thinking about.

This chunky, oversized open-front sweater from Astylish has it all. We love the texture and cable-knit design, and shoppers swear that it’s one of the softest knits they’ve ever owned. Intrigued? Read on for more!

Get the Astylish Women’s Open Front Long Sleeve Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater for just $36, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

A trusty oversized sweater instantly provides a warm and cozy feeling that’s so necessary — especially during the late winter months. But don’t let it stop there: You can rock this knit in the spring and even on chilly summer nights. The fit is flawless, and you can wrap yourself up in it like a blanket whenever you feel a chill. While the back of the garment features a relatively basic knit, the front has a more elevated pattern that looks beyond trendy. These two styles contrast with one another for a sophisticated take on a staple.

As mentioned, thousands of shoppers are completely obsessed with this sweater! They love how incredibly luxe the material feels and how comfortable it is to wear. Considering it’s such an easy piece to throw on, we’re not surprised to see how many five-star reviews it’s getting.

You have a slew of shades to choose from as well, so there’s sure to be one that fits your sense of style! It may look sophisticated and chic in the product shots, but shoppers say that it’s even better in person. Given the price point, the quality is reportedly next-level! Our obsession with knits isn’t going to go away anytime soon, and this may be one to add to the never-ending sweater collection.

