This Natural Product May Actually Improve Your Sleep

For many Americans, a full night of sleep is not always an option — especially these days. With stress running higher than ever over the past year, many people are finding it more and more difficult to relax and feel refreshed after a long day.

Although sleeping is becoming more and more of a problem, a lot of people may not want to take heavy sleeping medication. That’s where ASYSTEM comes in.

The ASYSTEM Complete Calm Sleep Gummies may change everything. With better quality of sleep and decreased general anxiety, you can go to do your job and spend time with your family and friends feeling far more refreshed and ready to take on whatever life throws at you.

As the most advanced natural sleep gummy on the market, this ASYSTEM gummy is tested to improve your sleep, help you stay asleep and provide that fully refreshed feeling when you wake up. The quality of your sleep is consistent, you sleep deeper and longer hours and your mind feels at ease before you nod off.

The Complete Calm Sleep Gummies are a great natural product that actually improves your sleep. ASYSTEM gives you a natural way to get your sleeping patterns back on track and helps keep you healthy for whatever 2021 brings. Check out what they can do for you here!

An Award-Winning Herbal Ingredient, Extracted From the Most Bioavailable Compound

The ASYSTEM Complete Calm Sleep Gummies are miracle workers for a reason. With their heavily researched natural ingredients that are backed by more than ten clinical studies, there’s no wonder these vegan gummies are the right choice for many individuals.

Considering that the ASYSTEM Scientific Advisory Board is made up of nutritionists, doctors, and performance experts, there was never any doubt that the ingredients in these gummies would be a success. One of the most innovative ingredients in the gummies is Safr-Inside™, an award-winning herbal ingredient extracted from an extremely bioavailable compound — saffron.

Saffron is clinically proven to improve sleep quality and sleep duration and cause zero side effects, which is why the team at ASYSTEM made saffron their main ingredient.

After several randomized, placebo-controlled and double-blind trials, healthy adults who once reported poor sleep found that the effects of saffron increased the quality of their sleeping patterns and helped them to fall asleep with consistency. From these studies, saffron was also found to improve overall sleep quality.

With a natural, herbal and non-groggy ingredient like saffron working towards better sleep health, you can rest assured that you’re getting your best rest. It’s refreshing to know that natural ingredients are going into your body to help you navigate your sleeping problems.

Learn more about the natural ingredients that you can expect here.

Stress-Reducing Properties to Help You Clear Your Mind Before Bed

Along with saffron, ingredients like chamomile extract, passion flower extract, holy basil and Lion’s Mane extract serve to help aid your healthy sleep cycle. Chamomile extract is an herb added for overall sleep promotion in the brain and sleep initiation. Because it contains Apigenin, an antioxidant that reduces the inability to sleep, this ingredient is a healthy complement to saffron.

Passion flower extract and holy basil were also carefully chosen for their stress-reducing properties to help you clear your mind before bed. The chemicals found in passion flowers contain natural sleep-inducing effects that help relax your body and calm your thoughts after a long day.

Lion’s mane is another ingredient that helps aid a healthy night’s sleep, and this very powerful fungus has tons of health benefits upon consumption. This fungi not only helps with stress reduction but also increases cognitive function and antioxidant activity and soothes inflammation. We wouldn’t be on our planet without fungi, so it’s great to say that the folks at ASYSTEM know how to use these prevalent ingredients to keep us well-rested and healthy.

Other ingredients like Rhodiola extract, lemon balm extract and a powerful four terpene blend help to reduce mental fatigue, increase cognitive performance and support improved mood. Terpenes are specifically powerful and have direct physiological effects on the body, which help relieve stress and calm the conscious and unconscious mind. So whether you’re awake or asleep, you will know that ASYSTEM gummies are helping you live your best life.

ASYSTEM Gives You the Chance to Relax — Whatever Your Day-To-Day Looks Like

With its wildberry flavor and option to choose whether you want the version with melatonin or without, the ASYSTEM sleep gummies are made with everyone in mind.

The gummies contain natural vegan ingredients, with real fruits and low sugar. They’re also gluten-free and are made with zero artificial colors or flavors, so you know you’re only putting good things into your body. These gummies are medical-grade and are made to increase serotonin levels and ease you into a natural sleep.

The ASYSTEM sleep gummies support your emotional health, improve your overall alertness throughout the day and allow your anxiety to decrease.

There are both melatonin and melatonin-free ASYSTEM gummies. Melatonin works better for falling and staying asleep, especially in older people. Melatonin keeps us naturally alert during the day and asleep at night, but as we age, our bodies produce less and less melatonin. That’s why, even if you slept well when you were younger, adding melatonin to your routine can really be a game-changer when it comes to sleep.

ASYSTEM offers both melatonin and melatonin-free gummies to encourage everyone to find their balance for a good night’s sleep and a productive and genuinely happy day.

By Refilling Your ASYSTEM Gummy Package, You Are Helping Reduce Single-Use Plastics

ASYSTEM is a company that also cares about its impact on the planet. While their products deliver at high impact performance, they make a huge effort to create climate-positive products with little to no impact on the planet. ASYSTEM partners with Sea Trees to regenerate coastal ecosystems and remove more CO2 than their product emits.

The ASYSTEM Complete Calm Sleep Gummies are also 100% compostable and made with a refill system that allows customers to switch out their gummy packages without creating any waste. By refilling your ASYSTEM gummy package, you are helping reduce single-use plastics!

ASYSTEM makes their products 100% compostable, so their carbon footprint is small, but their impact is great enough to influence communities to put their best forward in keeping our planet around longer.

Support your sleep and the planet with these gummies.

ASYSTEM’s Natural Formula Delivers Results That Are Backed By Nature

From their compostable packaging to their commitment to sleep aid, ASYSTEM is a company for everyone. ASYSTEM gummies provide the solutions you need for the sleep problems you’ve been struggling with.

If you or someone you know struggles with falling asleep, staying asleep or can’t seem to shake the fog, ASYSTEM is a natural solution that helps aid major issues. Poor sleep affects mood, stress levels and overall health, which is why the sleep gummies from ASYSTEM are helpful in getting back on track.

By creating a better sleep alternative, ASYSTEM’s natural formula delivers results that are backed by nature and keeps everyone refreshed and ready for the day. If you haven’t slept well in the last year or have anxieties about the future, try an ASYSTEM gummy before bed and notice the natural difference.

