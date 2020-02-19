Athleta Has So Many Online-Exclusive Fitness Finds on Sale Right Now

Most people have preferences about shopping — some like to try every little thing on in real life before buying it, but others love having the options and convenience offered by the internet. Us? We’ll take it in any form, but online shopping definitely holds a special place in our heart — especially because of two magic words: online exclusives!

Athleta has so many incredible online-exclusive styles on sale right now, you’d be missing out if you didn’t investigate the situation. There are countless fitness essentials — from tops, to bottoms, to shoes and even more comfy-cozy pieces you’ll never want to take off. Ready to see them? We hope so, because they’re going to sell out if you don’t act fast. Check out our five faves below!

These Herringbone Tights

These workout tights have a fun, subtle print, but that’s not all we love about them. Take the chafe-free, seamless construction, the internal draw cord and the quick-drying fabric, for example, and watch how fast you add a pair of these to your virtual shopping bag!

Get the Flurry Herringbone Base Tight (originally $89) for just $63 at Athleta! Online only!

This Blanket-Like Top

This funnel-neck top is just about the coziest thing on the planet. We love its longer length and looser fit, and shoppers say “the cut is very flattering” too. You won’t believe how soft it is until you finally put it on!

Get the Ethereal Brushed Funnel Neck top (originally $79) for just $64 at Athleta! Online only!

These Pretty Running Sneakers

Made to propel you forward as you run, with brushes of pretty pink to perfect your outfit and vibe, these ASICS sneakers are definitely our top picks for either the trail or the treadmill!

Get the Gel-Nimbus 21 Sneaker by ASICS (originally $150) for just $120 at Athleta! Online only!

This Pocketed Sweatshirt Dress

Sweatshirt dresses were already the best invention ever, but one you can even wear to yoga? We’ll take 20. This top-rated one is more than adorable enough to wear out and about too!

Get the Bounce Back Sweatshirt Dress (originally $118) for just $95 at Athleta! Online only!

These Skirted Tights

Shoppers say these are their “dream tights.” They feature the buttery-soft Powervita fabric and a super lightweight skirt on top for coverage and cuteness. Check out that back pocket too!

Get the Elation 2 in 1 7/8 Tight in Powervita (originally $98) starting at just $65 at Athleta! Online only!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!