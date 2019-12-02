



Cyber Monday is still going strong! There are a ton of amazing deals to take advantage of that will continue all evening long until the stroke of midnight. So if you think you haven’t covered all of the best sales yet, you might want to think again and double-check all of your favorite online stores.

Some of the best deals are going on at Dermstore right now, where you can score up to 30% off all of your favorite products. This sale includes skincare items that rarely go on sale — so this is the perfect time to shop bestsellers and fan favorites. Our top pick? This award-winning Dermalogica exfoliator!

Get the Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant (2.6 oz.) (originally $59) on sale for $44 with code: DSGIFT at checkout, only at Dermstore!

Hundreds of Dermstore reviewers can’t stop talking about this powder exfoliator from Dermalogica, and over 400 shoppers have agreed that is it truly a five-star product. It also happens to be an Allure 2019 Reader’s Choice Award Winner — and we know that their dedicated readers definitely know what they’re talking about.

The Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant is a unique rice-based enzyme powder that’s designed to micro-exfoliate dead skin and other debris that can be found on the face. This powder can instantly reveal noticeably smoother and brighter skin with just one use!

This is an exfoliator that’s also super easy to use. The powder formula instantly activates with water, releasing papain, salicylic acid and rice actives onto the skin when applied which can accelerate cell renewal. All you have to do is dispense about half a teaspoon of the powder onto generously wet hands and rub them together to create a creamy paste. Then rub it in circular motions onto clean skin (avoiding the area closest to your eyes) for one minute and rinse with warm water.

Shoppers praise this product as “an incredible daily exfoliant to use in the morning while showering” and even label it as the “best non-irritating exfoliator.” They say that’s it’s gentle and great for everyday use — though one reviewer adds that they might rely on a stronger exfoliator to use less frequently for more intense skin exfoliation.

Reviewers are also loving how soft and smooth the Dermalogica Daily Micofoliant leaves their skin feeling, and one said that their “uneven texture smooths out after a few days of using it,” which is fantastic! This product can work for virtually all skin types — whether it be sensitive, acne-prone, oily or even dry. And there’s no better time to give it try than right now during the Cyber Monday shopping event!

