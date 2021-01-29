5 Baby Yoda Bags and Backpacks to Help Keep Grogu Close to You

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that Baby Yoda is a pure, sweet, adorable (and often misbehaved) angel and he must be protected at all costs. Thankfully, Mando has done a pretty swell job keeping The Child (real name: Grogu) safe for us. But now that The Mandalorian isn’t slated to return until 2022, we are going to be missing that little Jedi to bits for potentially over a year. That’s why we need to bring him to us!

With a Baby Yoda bag or backpack in your arsenal, you can carry that little cutie around with you everywhere you go, just like Mando does. Season 3 might still be a ways away, but you don’t have to wait that long to see him again. Check out these bags and backpacks we found on Amazon and you could be reunited with him in just a couple of days!

This Mini Backpack

This intricately designed backpack is incredible. We love everything from the lining, to the ears poking out, to the little frog keychain on the zipper! Yummy.

Get the Loungefly Star Wars Baby Yoda Double Strap Bag for $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29 2021, but are subject to change.

This Piggyback Backpack

While Baby Yoda was peeking out of the last backpack, here, he is your backpack. Strap him on and it’ll look like you’re giving him a piggyback ride!

Get the Loungefly Star Wars Baby Yoda Plush Shoulder Bag for $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29 2021, but are subject to change.

This Cheeky Chest Crossbody

No coffee? No workee. Simple as that. If you agree with that philosophy — and most of us do — this mini travel bag could be for you. It fits a pretty surprising amount for its small size!

Get the Baby Yoda Mini Crossbody Backpack (originally $24) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29 2021, but are subject to change.

This Laptop Backpack

For a full-sized backpack that can hold your laptop, water bottle and all other daily essentials, we recommend this sleek (yet precious) one. It even has a USB port for your phone and headphones!

Get the Chenzeshuai Baby Yoda Travel Laptop Backpack for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29 2021, but are subject to change.

This Patterned Backpack

You get a bunch of Mandalorian imagery on this patterned backpack, but Baby Yoda and his perfect smile obviously stand out the most. Some kids are just meant to be stars!

Get the Star Wars Mandalorian Baby Yoda Backpack (originally $40) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29 2021, but are subject to change.

