These Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands Are Comfy and Surprisingly Elegant

From flowy, floral dresses to sophisticated, silky skirts, our spring wardrobe is very much on point this year. We love the freedom, the feeling of the breeze tickling our skin, the warmth of the sunshine…it’s all just the absolute best. Except that one thing. You know, the thing that’s the absolute worst.

We are, of course, talking about the chafing of our inner thighs. One bare thigh rubbing against another bare thigh, especially in the heat, can often lead to painful rashes and even broken skin. We hate the look and we hate the feel even more. There are certainly options out there to help, but none have impressed the way these Bandelettes do!

Get the Bandelettes Original Patented Elastic Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Bandelettes knock every other anti-chafing “solution” out of the water. Dusting powders are messy and require reapplication throughout the day, greasy lotions and balms feel gross and often have chemical-ridden formulas, and deodorant is simply not made for this. Another option? Wearing tights. But who wants to wear tights when it’s 90 degrees out?

Bandelettes have a similar effect to tights, but since they’re lightweight bands, they won’t leave you sweating, and because they’re invisible under clothing, no one will ask any questions. Luckily you can still see how cute they look when you’re back home though. There are so many color options, and some are even made of a gorgeous lace!

These bands are soft and stretchy, and they even come in six specifically measured out sizes so you can get a comfortable fit that stays up. There are two rows of non-slip silicone to make sure of it, even when the sun is sweltering or you’re going through a vigorous workout. Make sure to check out the size chart to take the guessing game out of online shopping — it was never our favorite game anyway!

Another added benefit of these bands, which are loved by thousands and thousands of reviewers? Apart from keeping skin soft, smooth and free of pain and redness, they might actually give you a little booty lift! You might forget you’re wearing them throughout the day because of their barely-there feel, but once you walk past a mirror, we bet you won’t be able to stop staring. Just saying!

