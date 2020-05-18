Sick of Cellulite? This All-Over Organic Detox Oil Is ‘Life-Changing’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that the weather has changed for the warmer, our skin needs to be on its best behavior. It’s not just going to turn on a dime though. We spent all winter and early spring in pants and tights, so we weren’t overly worried about how toned our legs were — but now we’re in desperate need of a time out so we can prepare!

Time outs don’t exist when it comes to the weather and seasons though. Life goes on, and the sun still comes out day after day. That’s why we need to do our best to stay ahead of it. We need a fast-acting product that can get our body into the shape we want — stat!

Get The Organic Pharmacy Detox Cellulite Body Oil for just $68 at Credo Beauty with free shipping! Also available at Dermstore!

Shoppers say this all-over body oil is “life-changing.” It’s especially great for anyone whose hands are dry and irritated from too much washing and sanitizing too, since it may be more moisturizing than any lotion you’ve tried. It’s not only about the moisture though — that’s just one of its many potential benefits. This is a cellulite oil, after all, so it goes deeper than the surface!

This oil is made up of a blend of jojoba, marigold, St. John’s wort, carrot and rosehip oils, as well as a blend of healing essential oils, including circulation-boosting juniper, decongesting rosemary and antioxidant-rich fennel. These oils may work together to reduce puffiness, eliminate toxins, increase moisture levels, improve elasticity, improve microcirculation and boost oxygenation — all while toning up sagging skin. Whew, that’s a lot of benefits!

Get The Organic Pharmacy Detox Cellulite Body Oil for just $68 at Credo Beauty with free shipping! Also available at Dermstore!

This oil is made for all skin types, including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal. It’s vegan and fragrance-free, and it’s even free of alcohol — a plus for those with dry skin. It’s cruelty-free too, as with all products available at Credo!

If you want to experience this oil’s maximal effects, there is a technique to using it, and, spoiler alert, it feels amazing. You can use a skin brush, but no worries if you don’t have one — fingers work too! Just apply some oil at your feet and massage it in using circular motions, gradually working your way upward toward your heart.

The best part of it all is that every purchase of this body oil from Credo comes with three free samples, not to mention free shipping. Magic words! We’re in!

Get The Organic Pharmacy Detox Cellulite Body Oil for just $68 at Credo Beauty with free shipping! Also available at Dermstore!

Looking for something else? Check out more from The Organic Pharmacy here and shop other body oils and serums at Credo Beauty here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!