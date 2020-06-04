These Classic Chino Shorts Are a Summertime Fashion Essential

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re all aware that shorts come in so many different styles. Of course, many of Us wear them all summer long, and we’re endlessly grateful for the wide variety available. But if we’re being honest, some are simply better than others — and classic chino shorts are always a must-have!

Depending on the color or print that you choose, this simple style can pack a powerful punch. The good news? We found a pair of chino shorts from Amazon that have become a major hit with shoppers!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s 3.5″ Inseam Chino Short for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as June 11, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2020, but are subject to change.



These shorts have a 3 1/2-inch inseam length that isn’t too tight on the thighs. They feature a zip and button closure, and are made from a cotton material that has a healthy bit of stretch to it. There are two side slip pockets and two decorative pockets on the back, and the shorts have belt loops if you want to add one to complement your look.

Shoppers say that these shorts run a little small, so going up a size should help you nab an optimal fit. They appreciate that the shorts aren’t too snug, and that they don’t bunch uncomfortably or crawl up the leg. Naturally, customers are buying more versions to have in their dressers — these shorts are just that fantastic! With a seriously impressive offering to choose from, it’s only fair to want to try out multiple options.

We love the striped pairs for the summer season, and the bright pastel shades are also just as appropriate. You can also get a basic black or white pair if you prefer to keep it as neutral as possible. These shorts are ultra-affordable, so if you have your eye on a couple of pairs, springing for both is completely reasonable! Satisfied customers note that the quality of them is incredible, and we’re counting down the shipping days until we can strut our stuff in them!

