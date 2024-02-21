Your account
8 Deals to Shop During Banana Republic Factory’s Epic 40% Off Sale

By
Banana Republic Factory Sale
Banana Republic Factory

Confession: We love Banana Republic Factory! The brand's signature style and silhouettes are ideal for Us, as they can easily transition from office hours to after hours without much fuss. As luck would have it, Banana Republic Factory is having a 40% off everything sale that includes deals on dresses, trousers, blazers and more that any savvy shopper will adore.

From quintessential dresses to minimal separates, Banana Republic Factory has something for every aesthetic and taste. With that in mind, we rounded up eight of the best deals to shop during Banana Republic Factory's 40% off everything sale — read on to see our picks!

Water Resistant Trench Coat

Banana Republic Factory Water Resistant Trench Coat
Banana Republic Factory

This water-resistant trench coat is perfect for upcoming spring showers — was $230, now just $138!

Tie-Waist Maxi Dress

Tie-Waist Maxi Dress
Banana Republic Factory

Throw on this tie-waist maxi dress for a fun and chic moment — was $120, now just $72!

Denim Knee-Length Skirt

Banana Republic Factory Denim Knee-Length Skirt
Banana Republic Factory

This denim skirt feels like something your mom probably wore in the '70s — and absolutely slayed in the process — was $70, now just $42!

One-Shoulder Pleated Midi Dress

One-Shoulder Pleated Midi Dress
Banana Republic Factory

For an elegant moment, grab this one-shoulder pleated midi dress for a stunning and sleek option — was $150, now just $90!

High-Rise Wide-Leg Crop Raw Hem Jean

Banana Republic Factory High-Rise Wide-Leg Crop Raw Hem Jean
Banana Republic Factory

Everyone loves a good pair of jeans, and this high-rise wide-leg cropped version may become your new closet staple — was $80, now just $48!

Long Refined Duster

Long Refined Duster
Banana Republic Factory

This long refined duster is beyond cute and pairs well with jeans or skirts — was $120, now just $72!

Elbow-Sleeve Cotton Henley

Banana Republic Factory Elbow-Sleeve Cotton Henley
Banana Republic Factory

This elbow-sleeve henley top is a versatile classic — was $35, now just $21!

Ribbed Off-the-Shoulder Top

Banana Republic Factory Ribbed Off-the-Shoulder Top
Banana Republic Factory

Pop on this ribbed off-the-shoulder top for a streamlined and elegant finish — was $40, now just $24!

