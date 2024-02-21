Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Confession: We love Banana Republic Factory! The brand’s signature style and silhouettes are ideal for Us, as they can easily transition from office hours to after hours without much fuss. As luck would have it, Banana Republic Factory is having a 40% off everything sale that includes deals on dresses, trousers, blazers and more that any savvy shopper will adore.

From quintessential dresses to minimal separates, Banana Republic Factory has something for every aesthetic and taste. With that in mind, we rounded up eight of the best deals to shop during Banana Republic Factory’s 40% off everything sale — read on to see our picks!

Water Resistant Trench Coat

This water-resistant trench coat is perfect for upcoming spring showers — was $230, now just $138!

Tie-Waist Maxi Dress

Throw on this tie-waist maxi dress for a fun and chic moment — was $120, now just $72!

Denim Knee-Length Skirt

This denim skirt feels like something your mom probably wore in the ’70s — and absolutely slayed in the process — was $70, now just $42!

One-Shoulder Pleated Midi Dress

For an elegant moment, grab this one-shoulder pleated midi dress for a stunning and sleek option — was $150, now just $90!

High-Rise Wide-Leg Crop Raw Hem Jean

Everyone loves a good pair of jeans, and this high-rise wide-leg cropped version may become your new closet staple — was $80, now just $48!

Long Refined Duster

This long refined duster is beyond cute and pairs well with jeans or skirts — was $120, now just $72!

Elbow-Sleeve Cotton Henley

This elbow-sleeve henley top is a versatile classic — was $35, now just $21!

Ribbed Off-the-Shoulder Top

Pop on this ribbed off-the-shoulder top for a streamlined and elegant finish — was $40, now just $24!

