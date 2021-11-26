Upgrade Your Home With the Best Black Friday Weekend Deals on Rugs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Rugs — they’re sadly the underdog of interior design. We devote so much time and attention to tables, couches and light fixtures that rugs often get overlooked. We literally walk all over them! And yet, they’re one of the most important pieces of decor, neatly tying together a room’s aesthetics. A good rug is like a soft sweater — our floors would feel so bare without the warm embrace of a cozy covering.

A solid rug can cost a pretty penny, and to be honest — we’d rather splurge on shoes. But now we can save up for new winter boots while still scoring a fabulous rug! Target, Amazon and Macy’s are all offering major Black Friday sales on rugs. Save up to $250 on luxury runners, door mats and area rugs. Read on to shop now before it’s too late!

This Colorful Contemporary Abstract Rug

Color Us impressed with this gorgeous abstract rug, available in a variety of different sizes and shapes. It’s the ultimate decor statement piece. As one shopper said, “The rug is beautiful! It is the perfect addition to our neutral palate living room. Just the right pop of color.”

Get the Celestial CES02 Area Rug Colorful Contemporary Abstract By Nourison starting at $50 (originally $129) at Target!

This Medallion Area Rug

We’re smitten with this top-rated vintage-inspired area rug. It comes in five lovely shades and a variety of sizes. One shopper gushed, “Absolutely amazing design and color scheme; excellent quality; great product for a great price!”

Get the nuLOOM Sawyer Flourishing Medallion Area Rug starting at just $48 (originally $58) at Target!

This Pink Weave Rug

Pretty in pink! This classy rug has a modern antique look. If pink isn’t your style, it’s also available in other cute colors. “Beautiful! I love the muted tones in this rug,” shared one shopper. “Not too pink, not too peachy.”

Get the Momeni Rugs Isabella Traditional Medallion Flat Weave Area Rug starting at just $73 (originally $199) at Amazon!

This Buffalo Plaid Area Rug

Looking for a rug that checks all your boxes? Then check out this buffalo plaid area rug (pun intended). “This rug is attractive and durable,” reported one customer. “I have had so many compliments already.”

Get the Buffalo Plaid Rug starting at just $18 (originally $21) at Amazon!

This Abstract Area Rug

This modern area rug is a work of art! It’s simply stunning. Stain-resistant and durable, this eye-catching accent piece is perfect for high-traffic areas.

Get the Spruce Summer Rain Area Rug starting at just $80 (originally $200) at Macy’s!

This Contemporary Runner Rug

Macy’s stole the show at the Thanksgiving Day Parade yesterday, and now the store has done it again with these Black Friday discounts. Save over $250 on this blue-grey paint-inspired runner.

Get the Karastan Meraki Singularity Lapis Runner Area Rug for just $43 (originally $299) at Macy’s!

This Home Sweet Home Door Mat

There really is no place like home. Show your guests how much you love your place with this welcoming doormat.

Get the Nourison Casa Bella NC362 Home Sweet Home Door Mat for just $26 (originally $40) at Target!

