The Best Black Friday Weekend Deals on Slippers — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holidays are officially here! Some of Us have been listening to Christmas music since the first day of November, while others prefer to wait until Thanksgiving is over. Now that it’s Black Friday, we’ll be blasting cheerful carols all day long while shopping the best deals the internet has to offer. We have less than a month to pick out a present for everyone on our list, so today is the day to jump into action.

Nothing says cozy like a soft pair of slippers. Once winter hits, we prefer staying inside, bundled up under a blanket and fuzzy footwear. Slippers never go out of style! They’re everyday staples that keep Us warm while we’re shuffling around the house. We’ve seen plenty of Black Friday deals on slippers, but our absolute favorite shoes are the Donpapa Women’s Memory Foam Slippers — 32% off at Amazon!

Get the Donpapa Women’s Memory Foam Slippers (originally $25) on sale for prices starting at $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 26, but are subject to change.

These faux-fur slippers are the No. 1 Bestseller in Women’s Slippers on Amazon! Designed with fluffy lining and a memory foam sole, these slip-on shoes are both comfortable and durable. Plus, they’re suitable for indoor or outdoor use! Available in four cute colors — dark grey, tan, pink and brick red — these slippers are an affordable alternative to UGG styles. Toasty and trendy!

Get the Donpapa Women’s Memory Foam Slippers (originally $25) on sale for prices starting at $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 26, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are smitten with these winter essentials. As one customer stated, “Cute, cozy and comfy…Need I say more?” Enough said. “Really do feel like Uggs without the expensive price tag,” another shopper shared. Multiple customers expressed their satisfaction with the slippers’ high quality. And for 32% off, you can’t beat this amazing Black Friday deal! Treat yourself or a loved one to the coziest holiday gift.

More Black Friday Slipper Sales We’re Eyeing:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!