When it comes to filling our closets with fashion-forward finds, Nordstrom never disappoints. With a fully-loaded lineup of popular and in-house brands up for grabs, we always score big. With winter soon coming to an end, now is a great time to give our closets the TLC they need. Whether you’re in need of a loungewear re-up or an outerwear upgrade, we’re making it a point to load up on all of the goodies during Nordstrom’s massive Winter Sale.

Our Absolute Favorite: We can see why Tory Burch is a favorite of so many celebrities thanks to unique signature staples such as this Kira Slingback Pointy Toe Flat, now majorly marked down!

Be sure to shop all the best deals at Nordstrom’s amazing Winter Sale. Items are bound to sell out fast, so we’re scooping up all of the best finds right now! We especially love these deals, hand-picked by the Us team, listed below:

12 Fastest-Selling Sale Categories at Nordstrom

1. Up to 50% Off Women’s Activewear

Our Absolute Favorite: We’ll be scooping up so many practical activewear necessities starting with our go-to: Nordstrom’s exclusive Zella line.

See all up to 50% off Women’s Activewear Nordstrom deals!

2. Up to 65% Off Women’s Coats

Our Absolute Favorite: With over 2,100 glowing reviews, we’re tempted to buy this Thread & Supply double-breasted peacoat in every trendy shade! Want to step it up a notch? Check out this marked-down BERNARDO Packable EcoPlume Puffer Jacket — previously $150, now $60!

See all up to 65% off Nordstrom Women’s Coats deals!

3. Up to 70% Off Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Conservative by day yet easily dressed up by evening, this Eliza J Ruffle Trim Long Sleeve Sweater Dress is taking our dress collection to the next level!

See all up to 70% off dresses at Nordstrom!

4. Up to 60% Off Women’s Denim

Our Absolute Favorite: We cannot imagine a more perfect pair of bottoms than these AG Ex Boyfriend Crop Jeans, and over 50 reviewers agree!

See all up to 60% off women’s denim deals at Nordstrom!

5. Up to 50% Off Loungewear

Our Absolute Favorite: Although we appreciate the trendy look, it’s the silky yet plush, soft-to-the-touch feel of this Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Lite Island Cardigan that completely sold us! Even better? It was $110, now it’s just $75!

See all up to 50% off loungewear deals at Nordstrom!

6. Up to 60% Off Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: We could barely contain our excitement when we saw these always-flattering BLANKNYC Fired Up Snakeprint Leggings on sale for $53 — while supplies last!

See all up to 60% off leggings deals at Nordstrom!

7. Up to 50% Off Women’s Sleepwear

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re so impressed with the top-notch quality of these Metallic Gingham Brushed Cotton Pajamas from The White Company, we’re stocking up immediately so we can gift them to all of our besties! Now just $54!

See all up to 50% off women’s sleepwear deals at Nordstrom!

8. Up to 60% Off Women’s Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: Our favorite Halogen Cashmere Sweater with over 900 customer reviews is finally marked down (from $98 to $66!) and now available in multiple shades!

See all up to 60% off women’s sweaters at Nordstrom!

9. Up to 70% Off Women’s Shoes

Our Absolute Favorites: In addition to the dozens of UGG boots on sale, we’re stocking up on all of the rarely-discounted Tory Burch signature shoes too!

See all up to 70% off women’s shoe deals at Nordstrom!

10. Up to 70% Off Women’s Boots

Our Absolute Favorites: Selling out by the hour, Hunter Boots are back on sale while supplies last!

See all up to 70% off women’s boot deals at Nordstrom!

11. Up to 70% Off Women’s Sneakers

Our Absolute Favorite: These Paul Green Upbeat Metallic Low Top Sneakers are our new secret weapon for making all of our casual outfits that much chicer.

See all up to 70% off women’s sneakers deals at Nordstrom!

12. Up to 60% Off Women’s Wedges

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re obsessed with the notched topline of these Lucky Brand Yimina Wedge Booties!

See all up to 60% off women’s wedge shoe deals at Nordstrom!

Our Favorite Designer Brands at the Nordstrom Sale

13. Up to 55% Off Cole Haan

Our Absolute Favorite: We feel cozy just looking at this Feather & Down Puffer Jacket with Faux Fur Trim, marked down 55% to $120!

See all up to 55% off Cole Haan deals at Nordstrom!

14. Up to 50% Off Topshop

We’re sporting these marked-down Topshop finds all year long — even if it’s just around the house!

See all up to 50% off Topshop deals at Nordstrom!

15. Up to 60% Off FRAME

Our Absolute Favorite: These FRAME Le High Waist Exposed Zip Skinny Jeans are one of our favorite pieces in our closet — scoop them up for 40% off at $129!

See all up to 60% off FRAME deals at Nordstrom!

16. Up to 50% Off Gibson

Our Absolute Favorite: This super-soft Gibson tunic (originally $60, now $30) has over 700 glowing reviews and we just might make up a few of them!

See all up to 50% off Gibson deals at Nordstrom!

17. Up to 60% Off Kate Spade

Our Absolute Favorite: Out of all of the Kate Spade designer finds on sale, we can’t keep our eyes off this Margaux crossbody bag!

See all up to 60% off Kate Spade deals at Nordstrom!

18. Up to 60% Off Ralph Lauren

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re adding an elegant touch to all our winter outfits (and #OOTD photos) with this Ralph Lauren Wool Blend Reefer Coat that puts a chic spin on the traditional trench. Originally $220, the $110 price tag is impossible to resist.

See all up to 60% off Ralph Lauren deals at Nordstrom!

19. Up t0 60% Off Michael Kors

Our Absolute Favorite: These Ava Strappy Sandals being on sale feels like heaven! They’re only $59 now, which is a true steal for a designer staple.

See all up to 60% off Michael Kors deals at Nordstrom!

20. Up to 65% off Vince Camuto

Our Absolute Favorite: The trendy, figure-flattering Vince Camuto blouse may just be the chicest top of the season! Originally $89, this is now just $44!

See all up to 65% off Vince Camuto deals at Nordstrom!

21. Up to 60% Off Tory Burch

Our Absolute Favorite: We could wear Tory Burch all day, every day — but right now, we’re all about these aviator sunnies we can wear with everything. Lucky for us, they’re 40% off — coming in at just $102!

See all up to 60% off Tory Burch deals at Nordstrom!

Be sure to also check out the unreal discounts on some of our other favorite designers and brands including:

Shop Our Favorites!

From printed fur coats and knee-high boots to textured sweaters, the Shop With Us team has rounded up some of our favorite pieces to get your closet into proper formation. Scroll down to shop our favorite picks!

This Faux-Fur Coat

There is no better way to tackle the chilly weather than with faux fur. The true epitome of elegance, this chic topper can be worn from desk to drinks with ease. Once we spotted the Topshop Anne Faux Fur Crop Coat, we just had to add it to our cart!

This cropped, wildly trendy piece will have Us ruling the streets in style. The super-soft faux fur feels like a dream against our skin, offering instant comfort. Complete with a cute buttons, a spread collar and a smooth lining, this piece takes chic detailing to new heights!

See it: Grab the Topshop Anne Faux Fur Crop Coat (previously $130), now just $65! Also be sure to check out other fabulous coats for up to 65% off at Nordstrom!

These Frye Melissa Button 2 Knee-High Boots

For those who love stocking up on boots, finding the pair that checks all of the boxes can be quite the challenge. We love designs that feel amazing on our feet, offer great traction and have a versatile flair. We are so happy that we found the Frye Melissa Button 2 Knee-High Boot, especially since it’s available in multiple colors.

Crafted with sleek vegetable-tanned Italian leather, our closet seriously needs this luxe pair. The boot contours through the ankle for a stylishly snug fit we’ll know and love. Made with a subtle heel, we can enjoy a comfortable wear all day long. The minimalist hardware also adds a luxe accent to the boot for a polished finish.

Nordstrom shoppers can’t stop singing this boot’s praises. Reviewers love the classic look, while others dig that it pairs well with almost everything in their closets and fits all leg shapes and sizes!

See it: Grab the Frye Melissa Button 2 Knee-High Boot (previously $348), now just $200! Also be sure to check out other boots for up to 70% off at Nordstrom!

This Super Soft Knit Sweater

No wardrobe is complete without a snuggly sweater. So naturally, the Free People Softly Structured Knit Tunic caught our eye! A great way to tackle chilly temperatures in style, this piece can be worn almost anywhere to keep Us comfortable around the clock.

The gold standard of a laid-back piece, this design will certainly go the distance in our wardrobe. It has a roomy construction, and we look forward to layering like a pro all season long. Made with a super soft knit, this ultra-feminine piece will make an effortlessly chic statement with ease!

See it: Grab the Free People Softly Structured Knit Tunic (previously $148), now just $89! Also be sure to check out other cozy sweaters at up to 40% off at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!