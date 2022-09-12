11 Perfect Gifts for the Father of the Bride at All Price Points

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
A wedding is all about the happy couple exchanging vows, but it’s also an equally important milestone for the parents. In fact, for the father of the bride, it may be especially sentimental as he’s “giving” his daughter away — and there’s a chance you’ll want to give him a gift to commemorate the event. But what kind of present is appropriate for this type of occasion? There’s not exactly a guidebook for this specific shopping excursion, so we decided to put together a handy guide if you’ve found yourself in need of a gift.
How We Chose the Ideal Father of the Bride Gifts
A gift for the father of the bride doesn’t necessarily have be anything grand — it’s truly the thought that counts! So, we focused on the sentimental meaning behind each of the gifts we selected. Some of them are wedding related, while others are simple, practical presents any dad can use on a regular basis. We even threw in one funny gift idea into the mix if you’re shopping for a guy with a strong sense of humor!
Out of the countless options available to shop, we’ve crafted a well-rounded list of gifts that are bound to delight any dad on his daughter’s big day. After all, it’s his moment too! Read on to check out our current top picks below!
11 Great Gifts for the Father of the Bride
Lifetime Creations Personalized Father of the Bride Whiskey Glass
Bottoms Up!
Whiskey is a drink that’s traditionally associated with fathers, so why not remind him of a milestone whenever he’s sipping his favorite blend? You can engrave this glass with the wedding date or any other text that will fit in the allotted space!
Pros
- Customizable
- Affordable
- Crafted in the U.S.
Cons
- Few customer reviews
Available at: Amazon
Udobuy Father of the Bride Wedding Socks
Affordable Find
Even if these socks are worn just to walk down the aisle, they’re an unexpectedly thoughtful gift that’s also beyond affordable. Hundreds of shoppers say these may be simple, but wound up being a special gift that was very much appreciated across the board!
Pros
- Affordable
- Tons of five-star reviews
Cons
- Some shoppers say they’re not the best quality
- One size only
Available at: Amazon
CustomGiftsNow Personalized Photo Frame
Make It Your Own
You can add any type of text to the bottom and top of this frame — and even choose your preferred typeface! It’s a perfect place to display a photo of the father and bride on one of the most special days they will share. How adorable would a photo of the walk down the aisle look in this frame?
Pros
- Fun and customizable options
- Different sizes available
- Fairly priced
Cons
- Only one frame color option
Available at: Amazon
Father of the Bride T-Shirt
Tongue-in-Cheek
Okay, now this is the funny gift we were referring to! It’s a great play on a classic pop culture moment that many dads will surely get a kick out of. Tons of shoppers say the fathers who received this shirt absolutely loved it, and claim it was “a hit” with everyone!
Pros
- Funny, original gift idea
- Great quality
- Different color options
Cons
- None to report!
Available at: Amazon
Bleu De Chanel Eau De Parfum Pour Homme Spray
Luxe Scent
This fragrance is masculine with notes of sandalwood, fresh citrus, amber and a touch of sweet vanilla. It’s a bottle that some dads may not purchase for themselves, which is what makes it such a special gift!
Pros
- Long-lasting
- Universally beloved scent
Cons
- Expensive
Available at: Nordstrom
Tie Bar Herringbone Vow Tie
All Dressed Up
Everyone needs ties, but this one is more special thanks to all of the different color options available! If you know the color scheme of the wedding, you can find a hue that matches perfectly — and it has received so much positive feedback from shoppers. Tie Bar is officially Us-approved!
Pros
- Amazing array of colors available
- Fairly priced
- Different tie style options
Cons
- None to speak of!
Available at: Tie Bar
Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit
Primp and Prime
Beards require just as much maintenance as hair, so why not set up the father of the bride with a full kit? The set has all of the tools anyone needs for freshening up and grooming facial hair, plus it feels super luxurious!
Pros
- Affordable set
Cons
- Some sizes aren’t particularly large
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
Montblanc Onyx Cuff Links
Designer Pick
Cuff links are a classic gift that anyone will treasure for years — especially when they’re as artfully crafted as this pair. They’re sleek, can match with a ton of different suit styles and simply feel special. If you’re willing to splurge a little on your gift, these links are a top choice!
Pros
- Iconic brand
- Stunning aesthetic
Cons
- Pricey
Available at: Nordstrom
Ray-Ban Standard Original 58mm Aviator Sunglasses
Classic Shades
Aviator shades will truly withstand the test of time, and there’s no pair more classic than the ones from Ray-Ban! They will look great on every face shape and are truly a staple. You can’t go wrong with gifting these sunnies!
Pros
- Hundreds of positive reviews
- Iconic frame shape
- Includes beautiful leather case
Cons
- Expensive
Available at: Nordstrom
Timex Waterbury Classic Leather Strap Watch
Timeless Timepiece
A leather watch like this one will always be in style! It’s a solid keepsake gift that we think any dad will appreciate. The design is simple enough to suit any style aesthetic, plus it’s surprisingly affordable for the quality you’ll receive.
Pros
- Simple and sleek design
- Great price point
Cons
- Few customer reviews
Available at: Nordstrom
TUMI Delta L-Fold Wallet
Simple Staple
This wallet is unique because it doesn’t just fold across in one way — it also has an inside flap for even more card space! Every card (plus cash) will comfortably fit, and it won’t appear bulky in the front pocket.
Pros
- Made from imported leather
- Compact size
- Eight card slots
Cons
- Few customer reviews
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
