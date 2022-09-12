11 Perfect Gifts for the Father of the Bride at All Price Points

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A wedding is all about the happy couple exchanging vows, but it’s also an equally important milestone for the parents. In fact, for the father of the bride, it may be especially sentimental as he’s “giving” his daughter away — and there’s a chance you’ll want to give him a gift to commemorate the event. But what kind of present is appropriate for this type of occasion? There’s not exactly a guidebook for this specific shopping excursion, so we decided to put together a handy guide if you’ve found yourself in need of a gift.

How We Chose the Ideal Father of the Bride Gifts

A gift for the father of the bride doesn’t necessarily have be anything grand — it’s truly the thought that counts! So, we focused on the sentimental meaning behind each of the gifts we selected. Some of them are wedding related, while others are simple, practical presents any dad can use on a regular basis. We even threw in one funny gift idea into the mix if you’re shopping for a guy with a strong sense of humor!

Out of the countless options available to shop, we’ve crafted a well-rounded list of gifts that are bound to delight any dad on his daughter’s big day. After all, it’s his moment too! Read on to check out our current top picks below!

11 Great Gifts for the Father of the Bride

Lifetime Creations Personalized Father of the Bride Whiskey Glass

Bottoms Up!

Whiskey is a drink that’s traditionally associated with fathers, so why not remind him of a milestone whenever he’s sipping his favorite blend? You can engrave this glass with the wedding date or any other text that will fit in the allotted space!

Pros

Customizable

Affordable

Crafted in the U.S.

Cons

Few customer reviews

See it!

Available at: Amazon

Udobuy Father of the Bride Wedding Socks

Affordable Find

Even if these socks are worn just to walk down the aisle, they’re an unexpectedly thoughtful gift that’s also beyond affordable. Hundreds of shoppers say these may be simple, but wound up being a special gift that was very much appreciated across the board!

Pros

Affordable

Tons of five-star reviews

Cons

Some shoppers say they’re not the best quality

One size only

See it!

Available at: Amazon

CustomGiftsNow Personalized Photo Frame

Make It Your Own

You can add any type of text to the bottom and top of this frame — and even choose your preferred typeface! It’s a perfect place to display a photo of the father and bride on one of the most special days they will share. How adorable would a photo of the walk down the aisle look in this frame?

Pros

Fun and customizable options

Different sizes available

Fairly priced

Cons

Only one frame color option

See it!

Available at: Amazon

Father of the Bride T-Shirt

Tongue-in-Cheek

Okay, now this is the funny gift we were referring to! It’s a great play on a classic pop culture moment that many dads will surely get a kick out of. Tons of shoppers say the fathers who received this shirt absolutely loved it, and claim it was “a hit” with everyone!

Pros

Funny, original gift idea

Great quality

Different color options

Cons

None to report!

See it!

Available at: Amazon

Bleu De Chanel Eau De Parfum Pour Homme Spray

Luxe Scent

This fragrance is masculine with notes of sandalwood, fresh citrus, amber and a touch of sweet vanilla. It’s a bottle that some dads may not purchase for themselves, which is what makes it such a special gift!

Pros

Long-lasting

Universally beloved scent

Cons

Expensive

See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

Tie Bar Herringbone Vow Tie

All Dressed Up

Everyone needs ties, but this one is more special thanks to all of the different color options available! If you know the color scheme of the wedding, you can find a hue that matches perfectly — and it has received so much positive feedback from shoppers. Tie Bar is officially Us-approved!

Pros

Amazing array of colors available

Fairly priced

Different tie style options

Cons

None to speak of!

See it!

Available at: Tie Bar

Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit

Primp and Prime

Beards require just as much maintenance as hair, so why not set up the father of the bride with a full kit? The set has all of the tools anyone needs for freshening up and grooming facial hair, plus it feels super luxurious!

Pros

Affordable set

Cons

Some sizes aren’t particularly large

See it!

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Montblanc Onyx Cuff Links

Designer Pick

Cuff links are a classic gift that anyone will treasure for years — especially when they’re as artfully crafted as this pair. They’re sleek, can match with a ton of different suit styles and simply feel special. If you’re willing to splurge a little on your gift, these links are a top choice!

Pros

Iconic brand

Stunning aesthetic

Cons

Pricey

See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

Ray-Ban Standard Original 58mm Aviator Sunglasses

Classic Shades

Aviator shades will truly withstand the test of time, and there’s no pair more classic than the ones from Ray-Ban! They will look great on every face shape and are truly a staple. You can’t go wrong with gifting these sunnies!

Pros

Hundreds of positive reviews

Iconic frame shape

Includes beautiful leather case

Cons

Expensive

See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

Timex Waterbury Classic Leather Strap Watch

Timeless Timepiece

A leather watch like this one will always be in style! It’s a solid keepsake gift that we think any dad will appreciate. The design is simple enough to suit any style aesthetic, plus it’s surprisingly affordable for the quality you’ll receive.

Pros

Simple and sleek design

Great price point

Cons

Few customer reviews

See it!

Available at: Nordstrom

TUMI Delta L-Fold Wallet

Simple Staple

This wallet is unique because it doesn’t just fold across in one way — it also has an inside flap for even more card space! Every card (plus cash) will comfortably fit, and it won’t appear bulky in the front pocket.

Pros

Made from imported leather

Compact size

Eight card slots

Cons

Few customer reviews

See it!

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

