15 of the Best Gifts for Women Who Work From Home

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In the past couple of years, many of our Slack statuses have made the permanent switch to “working remotely.” For some of Us, the WFH life is a dream. But working from home doesn’t mean automatic excellence. It takes some effort (and some new purchases) to perfect your home office space!

Buying a great desk, a comfortable office chair, organizational products, top-notch tech and other essentials can add up quickly. That’s why we love WFH essentials as gifts. It’s an opportunity to treat a woman in your life to a better 9-5. See our favorites below!

Home Office Furniture

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Many of us majorly downgraded in comfort when it came to leaving our old office chairs behind. Having a chair that keeps you feeling good for 8+ hours is so important, which is why we love this Laura Davidson SOHO II Padded Management Chair!

2. We Also Love: Many women who work from home feel like they’re just sitting down all day and night long. That’s why we love this FlexiSpot EC1 standing desk!

3. We Can’t Forget: Papers can pile up fast, so make sure she’s set and organized with her own Devaise 3-Drawer Mobile File Cabinet!

4. Bonus: She might have a desktop computer at her main desk, but let her switch to the living room every once in a while with the help of this rolling Seville Classics laptop cart!

5. Last but Not Least: Not everyone has an entire separate room for an office. You can still help create a separate space, however, with the help of this Dkeli room divider!

Desktop Essentials

6. Our Absolute Favorite: One nice thing about working from home is that you get to ditch the headphones. Grab her these Logitech desktop speakers so she can listen to music while she works or better hear her coworkers on Zoom!

7. We Also Love: Work is always going to feel less stressful when your space is nicely organized. Gift her this Jerry & Maggie desktop organizer to help display a pencil jar, books, a clock and more!

8. We Can’t Forget: It’s always going to be handy having this Amazon Basics wireless charging pad on your desk. Perfect for charging a phone between calls!

9. Bonus: Dry sinuses? Cracking lips? Flaking skin? This perfectly-sized Hey Dewy cool mist humidifier is here to save the day. She can easily set it up to mist toward her face while she works!

10. Last but Not Least: Keep her morning tea or coffee hot with the help of this coaster-like Dimux coffee mug warmer!

Miscellaneous Must-Haves

11. Our Absolute Favorite: So she has the comfy chair and the perfect desktop setup already — what’s next? We’re sure she would appreciate being able to enjoy a foot massage while she works with the help of this Renpho foot massager!

12. We Also Love: If her back hurts after a full day of work (or even just 20 minutes in), she’ll majorly appreciate this C Cushion Lab lumbar pillow!

13. We Can’t Forget: One thing that always makes our day better? Candles. This BeKind six-pack of candles is full of good vibes!

14. Bonus: If she has trouble with time management or taking breaks, something like this easy-to-use Ticktime hexgon timer can help her better time out her day!

15. Last but Not Least: This one is great for laughs! This Genuine Fred pencil holder looks like a dumpster — and it comes with flame-like note papers. A dumpster fire!

