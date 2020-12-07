The Best Quality Jeans You Can Buy on Amazon From $20 to $218

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jeans. They’re one of the most commonly worn items in the world, but they’re also the hardest to shop for. Nearly every clothing brand makes them, but finding a pair that not only suits your style but properly fits you is endlessly difficult. And when you do finally find a pair you love? Well, there’s always that chance they’ll start sagging, fading or ripping after just a few wears. You want to make sure you’re getting quality worth your money, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re ready to spend triple digits!

We wanted to make it easier for all of the denim shoppers out there, so we rounded up a list of the best women’s jeans we could find on Amazon — from skinny, to wide leg, to frayed and distressed to sleek and high-waisted and more. Check them out below!

1. Best shaping jeans: Democracy Ab Solution Jeggings

These jeggings consistently score rave reviews from devoted Amazon shoppers who praise their shaping abilities.

Pros:

Elastic waistband and mesh panels smooth and shape for tummy control

Stretchy denim

Sweetheart yoke creates an “instant booty lift”

Cons:

Looser fit than most jeggings

Lower rise waist

Some shoppers had to exchange for the right size (Check the size chart!)

Get the Democracy Women’s Ab Solution Jegging starting at just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2020 but are subject to change.

2. Best bootcut jeans: Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Bootcut Jeans

It doesn’t get more classic than a pair of Levi’s, and the bootcut fit is all the rage right now.

Pros:

Stretches but doesn’t sag

Available in plus sizes

On trend

Cons:

Front pockets are short

Limited color choices

Denim is on the thinner side

Get the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Modern Bootcut Jean starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2020 but are subject to change.

3. Best mom/boyfriend jeans: Ruisin Classic High Waist Boyfriend Jeans

According to Us, boyfriend jeans are the next best thing to sweats. They’re ideal for casual days in!

Pros:

Specific sizing with waist and length measurements

100% cotton denim

Flattering high-rise fit

Cons:

Not very stretchy

May shrink in wash if not properly cared for

Tend to run half a size small

Get the Ruisin Classic High Waist Boyfriend Jeans for Women starting at just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2020 but are subject to change.

4. Best white jeans: Hybrid & Company Super Stretch Comfort High-Rise Skinny Jeans

Rules were meant to be broken, and we encourage white jeans year-round!

Pros:

Designed to hug your body and enhance your curves

Five pocket style

Ultra-stretch fabric

Cons:

Odd number sizing

May be a little long on petite frames

Higher risk of noticeable stains/dirt

Get the Hybrid & Company Women’s Super Stretch Comfort High-Rise Skinny Jeans for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2020 but are subject to change.

5. Best black jeans: Lee Monroe Straight Leg Jeans

These jeans are so sleek, they can easily be worn to the office with a black blazer and pumps.

Pros:

Versatile straight leg fit

Made to “instantly slim”

True black; not faded grey

Cons:

May require extra lint-rolling for pet owners

Not much give at the waist

79% cotton

Get the Lee Women’s Monroe Straight Leg Jean starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2020 but are subject to change.

6. Best distressed jeans: Resfeber Ripped Skinny Jeans

Trend alert! Distressed denim is still going strong, and this affordable option is your way to get in on the action.

Pros:

Edgy-chic

Lots of stretch

Secure ripped details and raw hem

Cons:

Chilly for winter

Sizes vary a bit depending on color choice

No length variations

Get the Resfeber Women’s Ripped Skinny Jeans starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2020 but are subject to change.

7. Best High-End Jeans: MOTHER The Looker Jeans

Shoppers swear this celebrity-loved brand is worth its hefty price tag.

Pros:

Meghan Markle wears MOTHER denim

wears MOTHER denim Stylish fading and whiskering

Classic yet modern

Cons:

Only one color

Expensive

No length variations

Get the MOTHER Women’s The Looker Jeans for $218 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2020 but are subject to change.

8. Best comfortable jeans: Amazon Essentials Skinny Jeans

Because sometimes, being comfortable is the only fashion priority.

Pros:

Fine-tuned based on customer feedback

Variety of colors

Under $30 in all variations

Cons:

Pocket outline is lightly visible

Dye on darker shades may bleed

Some shoppers wish back pockets were a little bigger

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Skinny Jean for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2020 but are subject to change.

9. Best plus-size jeans: Levi’s Wedgie Skinny Jeans

These jeans will elevate even the most basic of outfits.

Pros:

Wedgie jeans are known for their flattering fit

Up to size 44

98% cotton, 2% elastane

Cons:

Low color variety

Some taller shoppers find them too cropped

Denim is on the thinner side

Get the Levi’s Women’s Wedgie Skinny Jeans starting at just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2020 but are subject to change.

10. Best super high-rise jeans: Vibrant Classic High Waist Denim Skinny Jeans

Wear these jeans with your favorite crop top or hoodie for the ultimate off-duty ensemble.

Pros:

Ultra-flattering

Super skinny fit

Butt-lifting

Cons:

Faux-pockets in front

Odd number sizing

Some shoppers find they run small

Get the Vibrant Women’s Classic High Waist Denim Skinny Jeans starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2020 but are subject to change.

11. Best wide leg jeans: American Apparel Crop Wide Leg Jean

There’s a reason why American Apparel denim is so coveted — just look at these wide-leg jeans!

Pros:

100% cotton denim

Vintage look

Flattering high-rise waist

Cons:

Some reviewers say they’re a bit long

Only two color choices

No stretch

Get the American Apparel Women’s Crop Wide Leg Jean starting at just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2020 but are subject to change.

