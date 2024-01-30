Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

6 Warm and Woodsy Yankee Candles to Liven Up Your Home This Winter

By
Yankee Candle
Yankee Candle

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you’re not sure what you need to spruce up your home this winter, look no further than a candle. (Newsflash: you don’t need to buy a new couch or a pricey new kitchen appliance to liven up your space!) A good candle provides a sensory experience which fills your soul — and home — with warmth, relaxation and joy.

Related: 20 Cozy Cardigans to Emulate the Rich Mom Look

The key word is “good”… similar to a pungent perfume, a bad candle can turn your positive sensory experience into a nightmare for the nostrils. If you don’t want to risk it with snagging a smelly candle, Yankee Candle is always a safe bet. A quality brand and reviews are helpful in guiding you to the best fit, but we’re here to take it a step further; we’ll help you find the best fit of the best fit. Check out these six beautifully-scented Yankee candles you won’t want to do winter without!

P.S. in case you were wondering, they’re not Christmas-themed. Enjoy!

Silver Sage and Pine

Yankee Candle
Yankee Candle

When you want your home to have an earthy, woodsy scent, you need a candle with hints of sage, pine needle, cedarwood and amber. This candle has all of the above — plus a deep green hue to match your winter decor!

See it!

Get the Silver Sage and Pine Candle for $34 at Yankee Candle!

White Spruce and Grapefruit 

Yankee Candle
Yankee Candle

A subtle citrus scent in the winter is invigorating. If you combine the refreshing scents of grapefruit and orange with a vanilla base, you get this magical sensation of a smell bound to make you feel grounded.

See it!

Get the White Spruce and Grapefruit Candle for $8 (originally $16) at Yankee Candle!

Related: The 'Most Innovative Cooking Appliance' That Makes & 'Chef-Level Meals' Is on Sale

Magical Frosted Forest

Yankee Candle
Yankee Candle

The word “frosted” is typically followed by cookie, but this candle is anything but. It has a rich, slightly fruity scent that is equally warm and cozy. You’ll feel like you’re dancing through a snowy forest!

See it!

Get the Magical Frosted Forest Candle for $15 (originally $34) at Yankee Candle!

Sparkling Cinnamon

Yankee Candle
Yankee Candle

The real way to spice up your home? Add spicy scents like cinnamon and cloves into the mix. Yankee Candles is known for being fragrant, so let the peppery smell diffuse into every corner of your room(s)!

See it!

Get the Sparkling Cinnamon Candle for $16 at Yankee Candle!

Balsam and Cedar

Yankee Candle
Yankee Candle

There’s nothing better than the comforting aroma of nature during this time of year. This bestseller has more than 6,000 reviewers singing its praises thanks to its top notes of red berry and herbs, mid notes of pine and base notes of cedar and vanilla.

See it!

Get the Balsam and Cedar Candle for $31 at Yankee Candle!

Related: My Favorite Kate Spade Crossbody Is 70% Off at Walmart

Cherries on Snow

Yankee Candle
Yankee Candle

Enchanting is the best word to characterize this tart, musky smell. Described as a “delightful anytime candle” by shoppers, this option gently combines the extracts of almond and cherries without allowing one to overpower the other.

See it!

Get the Cherries on Snow Candle for $31 at Yankee Candle!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other winter scents at Yankee Candle!

Related: Best Seasonal Candles to Make Your Home Smell Festive and Cozy

amazon-turbotax

Deal of the Day

Tax Season Is Here — And Amazon Has a Special Deal on TurboTax View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!