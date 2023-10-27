Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Fall fashion is fun for a slew of reasons. Shackets and chunky knit sweaters are ideal for layering, while cargo pants, combat boots and leather jackets help to deliver street-style-inspired ‘fits. Then, there are autumn-approved accessories — bucket hats, scarves and thigh-high socks are staples for the transitional months!
Thigh-high socks are cozy and will work for any aesthetic you’re going for. Wearing lacy thigh-high socks with a midi skirt and blazer serves sophisticated vibes. They also function fabulously when you want to nail grown and sexy energy with a shirt-dress and tall boots. Thankfully, Amazon is stocked with thigh-high socks to shop regardless of your plans this fall!
Not sure where to start? The Moon Wood Store has some of Amazon’s bestselling extra-long thigh-high socks. These soft and breathable accessories feature an adorable yarn-style design. Along with traditional shades like black, brown, white and blue, these socks are available in swoon-worthy hues like baby pink, Christmas red, Halloween pumpkin and mint green. They’re made from 80% cotton and 20% stretchy yarn, and these socks are lightweight to fit inside loafers and combat boots while keeping your feet warm.
Moon Wood Women's Thigh High Socks
Get the Moon Wood Store Thigh-High Socks for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2023, but are subject to change.
If you’re looking for more variety, Amazon has several other styles of thigh-high socks too:
DRESHOW Thigh-High Socks 6-Pack
Pros
- Soft
- Breathable
Cons
- Some customer reviews note the socks came up to their knees instead of their thighs
Chalier Apparel 3-Pack Stockings
Pros
- Thick material
- Not see-through
Cons
- Some customers with thicker thighs noted the socks did not reach the top of their legs
Leg Avenue Satin Bow Thigh-Highs
Pros
- Stylish
- Taller reviewers noted the socks reached the top of their thighs comfortably
Cons
- Some customer reviews note the socks frequently fall down
Leoparts Cable Knit Socks
Pros
- Warm
- Comfortable
Cons
- Some customer reviews note that the socks slide down
Hugh Ugoli Cotton Socks
Pros
- Comfortable
- Customer reviews note the socks did not shrink after multiple washes
Cons
- Some customer reviews note the socks did not keep them warm during the winter months
