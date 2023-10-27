Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall fashion is fun for a slew of reasons. Shackets and chunky knit sweaters are ideal for layering, while cargo pants, combat boots and leather jackets help to deliver street-style-inspired ‘fits. Then, there are autumn-approved accessories — bucket hats, scarves and thigh-high socks are staples for the transitional months!

Thigh-high socks are cozy and will work for any aesthetic you’re going for. Wearing lacy thigh-high socks with a midi skirt and blazer serves sophisticated vibes. They also function fabulously when you want to nail grown and sexy energy with a shirt-dress and tall boots. Thankfully, Amazon is stocked with thigh-high socks to shop regardless of your plans this fall!

Not sure where to start? The Moon Wood Store has some of Amazon’s bestselling extra-long thigh-high socks. These soft and breathable accessories feature an adorable yarn-style design. Along with traditional shades like black, brown, white and blue, these socks are available in swoon-worthy hues like baby pink, Christmas red, Halloween pumpkin and mint green. They’re made from 80% cotton and 20% stretchy yarn, and these socks are lightweight to fit inside loafers and combat boots while keeping your feet warm.

Moon Wood Women's Thigh High Socks If you’re looking for the most popular pick, you’ve met your match! These beauties will elevate any autumn ensemble and keep you warm in the process — wins across the board! $9.99 See it!

Get the Moon Wood Store Thigh-High Socks for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

If you’re looking for more variety, Amazon has several other styles of thigh-high socks too:

DRESHOW Thigh-High Socks 6-Pack If you keep tons of thigh-high socks in your rotation, you need to check out this six-pack. It features soft and stretchy socks that are breathable to boot! Pros Soft

Breathable Cons Some customer reviews note the socks came up to their knees instead of their thighs $16.99 See it!

Chalier Apparel 3-Pack Stockings If you’re in the market for thigh-high socks which look like stockings, you’re in luck. This three-pack features black, grey and white socks which boast an elastic fabric to keep you comfy. Pros Thick material

Not see-through Cons Some customers with thicker thighs noted the socks did not reach the top of their legs $11.99 See it!

Leg Avenue Satin Bow Thigh-Highs These thigh-high socks are the ultimate statement piece. They feature trendy accents like a bold white bow and garter. Pros Stylish

Taller reviewers noted the socks reached the top of their thighs comfortably Cons Some customer reviews note the socks frequently fall down $8.49 See it!

Leoparts Cable Knit Socks Chunky knits hive, these thigh-highs are just for you. These over-the-knee leg warmers feature a cute cable knit design. Pros Warm

Comfortable Cons Some customer reviews note that the socks slide down $12.99 Get it

Hugh Ugoli Cotton Socks Achieving the preppy aesthetic that’s going viral on social media just got easier, thanks to these blue thigh-high socks. The four-pack set features thick fabric which pairs perfectly with dresses, trousers and skirts. Pros Comfortable

Customer reviews note the socks did not shrink after multiple washes Cons Some customer reviews note the socks did not keep them warm during the winter months $20.61 See it!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 14 Trendy Fashion Essentials With Bow Adornments Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Celebrities often serve as a guide for everything trendy. From skincare staples to accessories, if A-listers are wearing or using something, most of Us are willing to give it a try. Case in point: bows. Sydney Sweeney, Emma […]

Related: 7 Fall Fashion Finds That Are as Comfy as They Are Chic Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When it comes to fashion, there are a few things we just can’t sacrifice. We might be okay with a button instead of a zipper or a longer length that needs to be hemmed, but we refuse to […]

Related: Nail the Latte Makeup Trend With These 20 Foolproof Products Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you’ve spent any time on TikTok in the past few months, you’ve probably seen tons of videos about latte makeup. The latest food-centric makeup trend is fall’s It-girl look (look to Hailey Bieber and Zendaya for inspo), […]