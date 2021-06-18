Channel Bethenny Frankel’s Sultry Pink Bikini Look for Under $30 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to former Real Housewives, Bethenny Frankel is at the top of the favorite list for many of Us. In fact, even though the Skinnygirl CEO, 50, isn’t a part of the franchise anymore, she still lives on forever in our hearts — and social media feeds. We may not be getting the same glimpse into her life as we did on the show, so it’s always refreshing to spot her living her best life in Instagram posts or paparazzi snaps.

The latest sighting of Frankel out on the beach in Miami officially solidified the start of hot girl summer! She looked absolutely incredible in an eye-catching hot pink bikini that instantly inspired us to look for a similar option. Luckily, we were able to track down a nearly identical swimsuit on Amazon!

Get the RELLECIGA Women’s Sexy Keyhole Swimsuit Cutout High Neck Bikini for prices starting at just $18, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

What instantly attracted Us to Frankel’s bathing suit — aside from its bold shade — was its halter-style neckline. If you’re not a fan of typical triangle tops or just want to explore a different look, this is a great alternative — and the bathing suit that we found from RELLECIGA has an incredibly similar aesthetic.

We focused on the top when shopping for our swimsuit and scored big time — both our bikini and Frankel’s offer the same type of looped straps that you can tie around your neck, plus an adorable keyhole cutout that’s super flattering. We even found a near exact hot pink color match!

Get the RELLECIGA Women’s Sexy Keyhole Swimsuit Cutout High Neck Bikini for prices starting at just $18, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

Frankel’s swimsuit look featured basic bottoms with thicker side straps, while ours comes complete with a pair of classic side-tie bottoms. The swim style inspiration that we scored from this OG RHONY staple is surely bound to pay off, and we can’t wait to feel just as confident as she does on the beach!

See it: Get the RELLECIGA Women’s Sexy Keyhole Swimsuit Cutout High Neck Bikini for prices starting at just $18, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from RELLECIGA and shop all of the swimsuits and cover ups available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!