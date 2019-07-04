



The bike shorts trend is back and bigger than ever! It seems everyone — including Us — is living for the trend taking over everything from the runways to the sidewalks! Long gone are the days where these shorts were reserved strictly for spin class. Now it’s a staple in every fashion girl’s closet. And it seems we’re not the only ones that are in full support.

The bike short trend seems to be unanimously loved by so many A-list celebrities, as well. Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Kylie Jenner and Olivia Culpo are just some fans of this season’s must-have piece. Want to jump on the bandwagon? This under-$20 pair masters the trend like the pros, is comfy and is excellent for workouts!

See it: Grab a pair of the ODODOS High Waist Out Pocket Yoga Shorts with prices starting at $16 available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 30th, 2019, but are subject to change.

What’s so great about the ODODOS High Waist Out Pocket Yoga Shorts? They’re not regular shorts, they’re cool shorts. Or at least that’s what thousands of reviewers are at least claiming.

From the very start, we knew there was something special about these shorts. How many shorts come available in 42 different shades? There are endless options ranging from solids to prints and each hue is as fabulous and flattering as the last!

Want to know what’s even more amazing than the fun and fabulous colors? The four-way non-stretch fabric! Everyone knows just how critical of a feature this is. It’s the peace of mind every fitness enthusiast needs when slipping into shorts and heading off to their routine workout. The high-waisted fit is great when looking to cover and conceal any problematic areas plus for added comfort.

The fabric helps to contour all body types for a streamlined look as well as removing moisture from our bodies and in turn, provide maximum comfort. Go ahead and wave goodbye to all those uncomfortable shorts that ride up, irritate or rub together. Not here! This pair will stay in place no matter what. Reviewers actually named this as their favorite part, as it’s often the biggest issue when it comes to shopping for shorts.

Other reviewers were equally impressed over the fit and the feel of the shorts, with many calling them the “most perfect pair” ever. So, it’s only natural that with such a perfect pair of shorts, we want to style them to perfection, too.

Slide on into a white button-up with these shorts and add a sleek chain crossbody and strappy stiletto. It’s the fitness-inspired look done the fashion-forward way. Not really into this outfit idea? Slip into this pair of sneakers and add a denim jacket and T-shirt. There’s no reason to add a bag since the pockets on these shorts can hold all of our essentials! This is the trendiest way to master the art of cool girl-comfort for those who are always on-the-go!

