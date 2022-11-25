The Best Black Friday Deals at Walmart — Up to 89% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.
When it comes to one-stop shopping destinations, you know you can count on Walmart. Make things easier for yourself by doing a good chunk (or all) of your Black Friday shopping on Walmart’s website this year!
Whether you’re looking for beauty, fashion, tech, home or seasonal decor deals, Walmart has incredible picks from top brands with discounts rising above 60%, 70% and even 80% off! Shop our faves from the fastest-selling categories below before they’re gone!
Beauty
- Take 51% off the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches!
- Take 87% off the NYX Eyebrow Powder Pencil!
- Take 33% off the OPI 2022 Holiday Kit 10-Piece Mini Nail Polish Collection!
- Take 42% off the Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume!
- Take 56% off the BeautySpaceNK 2022 Premium Beauty Advent Calendar!
Fashion
- Take 89% off the Cate & Chloe Ariel 18k White Gold Halo CZ Stud Earrings!
- Take 68% off the Michael Kors Charlotte Large Tote!
- Take 33% off the Time and Tru Long Printed Duster!
- Take 50% off the Secret Treasures Crop PJ Set!
- Take 53% off the Dearfoams Cozy Comfort Pile Bootie Slippers!
Tech
- Take 25% off the Gateway Notebook 11.6″ Touchscreen 2-in-1s Laptop!
- Take 63% off the Google Nest Mini!
- Take 51% off the Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker!
- Take 40% off the Beats Studio Buds!
- Take 20% off the Polaroid Go Bundle Pack!
Home
- Take 61% off the Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum!
- Take 30% off the Novilla 10 Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress-in-a-Box!
- Take 56% off the Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac!
- Take 53% off the Costway Wooden 4 Drawer Bathroom Storage Cupboard!
- Take 30% off the KitchenAid 3 Speed Hand Mixer!
Seasonal Decor
- Take 55% off the Costway 6Ft PVC Artificial Pencil Christmas Tree!
- Take 63% off the Twinkly Line, Starter Kit App-Controlled Adhesive/Magnetic LED Light Strip, 5ft.!
- Take 22% off the Rite Lite LED Menorah!
- Take 44% off the Best Choice Products 24in Pre-Lit Christmas Wreath!
- Take 30% off the HomCom 8ft Christmas Inflatable Santa Claus!
Looking for more? Explore all Black Friday deals at Walmart here while they last!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!