These Slimming Leggings Feel Like ‘Clouds’ and Look Even Better

Do you remember the very first time you tried on a pair of leggings? Many of Us do — it’s not every day that life is forever changed for the better. But that was just the beginning! There was so much more comfort to explore, and we hadn’t even begun to think about sweat-wicking fabrics or smoothing waistbands yet. We were just happy to have finally joined the team!

Any $5, basic pair of leggings might still be a better choice than your skinny jeans when you’re looking for some relaxed softness, but that basic pair is barely scraping the surface of all that leggings can do. They’ll end up pilling, ripping, rolling down and loosening within the first few wears, and as for flattering your figure? They want nothing to do with that. This game-changing pair though? Your life is about to change…again!

Get the BLANQI Everyday Hipster Support Leggings for just $64 at Nordstrom!

Now, we know — these leggings were initially created for the postpartum community — and if that’s you or someone you know, then perfect! Anyone can wear them though, and trust Us, you’re going to want to after you learn more about them. Just listen to what the reviewers are saying. They’re calling these bottoms “clouds for [their] legs.” That’s how soft and cozy they are!

Along with the comfort factor, shoppers also say these leggings are “not see-through at all,” making them squat-proof, and that they’ll always “stay up and hold you in.” They say they always “reach for these first” and “seriously wear them every single day.” We want a pair of leggings that we want to wear every single day, and it looks like we’ve just hit the jackpot!

These BLANQI leggings have an extra wide, two-ply waistband that rises up high to just above the navel and supports the core from front, to sides, to back. It smooths out and shapes the hip area, leaving no extra space for skin to pop out of the sides. That doesn’t mean it will fit super tight though. The frictionless, moisture-wicking microfiber fabric boasts a 360 degree stretch!

These incredibly soft black leggings are definitely a must-have for anyone dealing with scarring or loose skin after childbirth, claiming to never, ever irritate sensitive spots, but we think they’re an everyday essential for everyone. You won’t find these slimming capabilities in other types of leggings. This pair isn’t messing around!

Now, you may have never considered making an investment in a pair of black leggings before, but this is the pair that will be worth it. They’ll outlast multiple pairs of those $5 versions and will have you feeling confident and comfortable for the entire ride. Plus, you can obviously wear them with everything! We officially deem these leggings as pants, so go crazy!

