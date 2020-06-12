This Button-Down Cami Is Going to Be the Top of the Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to hit the refresh button on your current summer wardrobe? We’ve got you covered! You have the power to completely transform your closet without blowing your budget simply by adding a few must-have pieces. Versatility is key when it comes to shopping, and we found the perfect top that can help you feel brand new.

This simple cami tank just might be exactly what you’ve been looking for. Not only can you style it in tons of different ways, it’s a bestselling item on Amazon. Why is it such a hit? Allow Us to explain…

Get the BLENCOT Women’s Button Down V Neck Strappy Tank Top for prices starting at just $7, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2020, but are subject to change.



These tops fit on the loose and long side, and they all have adjustable straps. That means your ideal fit is a few small tweaks away. The button details on the front are an elevated approach to the traditional tank, and the silky material feels super luxurious! Shoppers say that this top is seriously high-quality — especially for the affordable price tag. All of the options available are currently $18 or less!

Shoppers agree that this item can easily be dressed up or down, and we immediately see why. You can tuck it into pants or a skirt, wear it out or style it to suit any vibe you’re going for! It’s casual enough to look natural with some distressed denim, but dressy enough to wear with heels.

Honestly, we may have to order this top in multiple colors. That’s how much we love it! Other shoppers are saying they have gone ahead and reordered it too, so we’re not alone here. The black and nude versions are likely the ones you’ll get the most frequent use out of, but the bright hues are made for the season. There’s even a dreamy tie-dye style print version if you want to go for a trendy look!

