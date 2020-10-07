Cozy Goals: We’re Obsessed With This Cable Knit Sweater Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Knits are a given in the fall and winter months, and we’re always on the hunt for new styles to add to our closets. Whoever decided it was a good idea to turn a simple knit top into a full-blown dress is a genius, and that’s exactly why we plan to rock sweater dresses from here on out.

The search never ends when it comes to upgrading our wardrobe, but right now, it’s time to pause. We’ve come across utter perfection: Introducing this sweater dress from BLENCOT! We can already tell how comfy it is to wear, and couldn’t be more excited with how many ways we can style it!

BLENCOT Women’s Turtleneck Long Sleeve Chunky Cable Knit Sweater with Pockets

Get the BLENCOT Women’s Turtleneck Long Sleeve Chunky Cable Knit Sweater for prices starting at just $7, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 7, 2020, but are subject to change.



This sweater dress comes in a variety of forms. We’re talking different types of knit textures and designs, plus a classic ribbed version that we’re deeming our favorite! The straight lines going down it are simple and super flattering, and create a sleek silhouette. The exaggerated lantern-style sleeves that cuff at the wrists are also a highlight, as they drop down from the shoulders in the most stunning way.

The final detail we adore on this dress? The cozy-chic turtleneck up top. Keeping warm while staying stylish isn’t always easy — but now it is! You can currently score this dress in four different shades, all of which are autumn-appropriate: burnt orange, light grey, cream and black.

Shoppers say that this is the ideal dress to pair with knee-high or thigh-high boots, and we couldn’t agree more. Peak Ariana Grande vibes! While it’s still warm outside, you can wear this dress on its own — but a pair of tights will be your secret weapon as the temperatures drop.

Some outerwear may be tough to layer over this dress because of the sleeves, but an oversized coat will do the trick. This is the type of dress that’s made for showcasing your statement jewelry and getting creative in the styling department. We can’t wait to see what you come up with!

