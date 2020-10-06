This Button-Up Cardigan May Be the Best Value on Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s give a hand to the smaller accents that really transform a piece of clothing. They often don’t get the credit they deserve. Something like a chest pocket, some perfectly-placed perforations or even something as common as buttons. They’re not accents that typically elicit a “wow” out of people, but maybe they should. Without them, a piece could totally lose its magic.

We love seeing pieces where these accents take center stage for once. Buttons are often grouped in with professional, collared shirts, but they can be so much more than that. This cardigan on Amazon is the perfect example. The buttons were the first thing to catch our eye, and they were the first thing to make Us fall in love with this piece. Apparently that was the case for most shoppers too, since this sweater is a number one bestseller with tons of positive reviews!

Get the MEROKEETY Long Sleeve Snap Button Knit Cardigan starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

This cardigan just gets it right — “it” meaning everything. We love its long-line fit, the hem reaching mid-thigh, and we love that soft and stretchy cotton-blend material. We love the long sleeves, and we love the ribbed cuffs and hem. We know we’re overusing the word “love,” but we don’t want anyone to get it twisted. This love is true!

The buttons are, of course, the star here. They’re brass snap buttons, so they have a wonderful sheen, and they’re placed closely together, traveling up from the hem of the placket to the chest. The chic power of these buttons is undeniable!

This sweater comes in nearly 30 styles. There are solids, leopards, camo, stripes, a few with color-blocked cuffs/hem/placket, plaid and even a deer print that would be great for the holidays. There are a couple of shorter variations available as well that hit higher up, so make sure to check out the photos!

This sweater can always be worn for something casual, but because of its silhouette and brass buttons, you can easily dress it up too. Wear it over a fitted dress, whether black bodycon or slinky satin, or maybe with a jumpsuit and heels. And on a day when you’re just hitting up the mall or brunch, grab some skinny jeans and a tee. Simple. Sweet. Such a great deal!

