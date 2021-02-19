This Tie-Dye Sweatshirt Will Add Good Vibes to Your Instagram Feed

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spending a great deal of time on Instagram certainly has its pluses and minuses, but we can’t deny that it shows Us plenty of content that makes our days better. After all, it’s an easy way to stay in touch with friends (especially over this past year). Plus, if you follow the right accounts, you’re sure to be in for some laughs!

And of course, social media serves up serious style inspiration on the regular. If you want to add some positive energy to the Instagram feed, this tie-dye sweatshirt from SweatyRocks is a cozy pick that will do the trick! It’s casual, comfortable and the bright colors are eye-catching and photograph well.

Get the Blooming Jelly Women’s Tie Dye Sweatshirt Pullover Loose Fitting Crew Neck for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Whether you’re totally tie-dye obsessed or merely looking to trial the trend, its feel-good energy is always a hit. Considering it first gained massive popularity during the 1960s flower child era, it’s no surprise that it’s associated with good vibes all around.

This sweatshirt is the ideal example of how we’ve brought tie-dye styles into 2021. Each of the options available have coordinated color combinations that are bright and bold. These tops are super loose and relaxed, which effortlessly fits into the quarantine uniform. Let’s be honest: We’ve all been living in our loungewear for about a year now, and we’re always on the hunt for more! This top is the perfect addition to any shopper’s collection of comfies.

Get the Blooming Jelly Women’s Tie Dye Sweatshirt Pullover Loose Fitting Crew Neck for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

You can get the top in a couple of different styles — either a crew neckline or a deep-V. If you want a tighter fit, order a size down, but if you’re interested in a more flowy silhouette, stick to your usual. Oh, and you can also size up if you want an exaggerated and oversized fit! You can style it in so many different ways — the only thing left to do is find the right filters so you can truly make the shades on this top shine!

See it: Get the Blooming Jelly Women’s Tie Dye Sweatshirt Pullover Loose Fitting Crew Neck for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Blooming Jelly and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!