Finding a lipstick with the perfect, budge-free formula can be one tricky beauty feat. Creamy lipsticks move around throughout the day and require lots of re-application. Matte finishes stick to the lips much better, but can look and feel uncomfortably dry. Thankfully, the secret to making lipstick last as long as you need it may actually rest in the skincare section of your favorite beauty store: DHC Blotting Paper.

Oil blotting papers may be the answer to achieving the perfect lipstick look, according to celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey. She regularly paints the faces of stars like Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, and Kristen Stewart — and frequently uses blotting papers to make lip colors last, even when she isn’t working with a matte formula.

“This is how we prep for long-lasting lipstick that doesn’t bleed,” Dempsey captioned a photo of Aniston with a rice paper sheet sticking to her lips.

Dempsey also pulled off the blotting paper trick on Emilia Clarke for her 2018 Golden Globes look. The makeup artist uses blotting papers “to blot excess cream lipstick, to mattify the color, and create a stain look,” according to a personal note in her Instagram story.

To try out this clutch beauty trick of Hollywood’s red carpet regulars. Grab the celeb-go to product: DHC Blotting Paper.

The $5 blotting papers are technically meant for removing excess oil from the face, but apparently work wonders for lipstick for minimal re-ups. Each set comes with 100 sheets made of natural hemp fibers intended to absorb more oil.

Prepare to live the oil-free, lipstick-lasting life!

See It: Grab DHC Blotting Paper for just $5 each.

