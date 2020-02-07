Leather is one of the most durable materials around. That’s exactly why garments and accessories made from leather are known as such great investment pieces. When we buy a leather jacket or a pair of boots, it’s assumed that we’re going to be rocking them for many years to come.

Usually we have to pay a pretty penny for a legitimate leather piece — but that’s not the case today. In fact, we just found this stunning pair of rustic, boho brown leather boots on sale for 50% off. This deal won’t be around for long, so act fast if you want to score big!

Get the Born Albi Tall Boots (originally $210) on sale for just $105 at Macy’s — limited time only!

These tall leather boots from Born look like they’ve been plucked out of the ’70s and given some modern accents that make them totally chic. We’re particularly obsessed with the criss-cross strap stitch detailing that runs up the sides of these knee-high beauties. This design feature breaks up the overall look of the footwear, making them completely unique.

The back of these boots have a V-notched panel stitched at the top of the leg with a buckle strap that runs across it, allowing these shoes to be completely adjustable to your calf size. The zipper that runs all the way up from the inside of the ankle to the top of the boot makes throwing them on an easy task! They also have a classic pointed toe, and the top of the shoe leather panel stitching resembles a western design.

These Born boots were created in a opanka hand-crafted design constriction, which is a style made out of soft leather that resembles the look of moccasins. If these boots are made in the same way as moccasins, then they are sure to be just as comfortable too! They offer up a generous amount of arch support and have a fantastic insole built in, making them perfect for all-day wear. They also have a 1-inch heel which provides Us with just the touch of height that we need!

Shoppers agree that these are the “most comfortable” boots and that they “fit like a glove.” One reviewer said that they particularly love that these Born boots because they are always on their feet, and these shoes “help [them] feel stylish without looking like [they’re] wearing orthopedic shoes.” Choosing between style and comfort clearly isn’t an issue when it comes to these Born boots. They are truly made for walking — and for looking like our cutest boho-chic selves!

