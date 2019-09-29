



It’s Friday night. Do you know where you’ll be? If you’re anything like Us, maybe you’re at home catching up on a week’s worth of shows you missed. The one “can’t miss”? Shark Tank. We can’t wait to get in on the action, overanalyzing the contestants and deciding whether “we’re in” or “we’re out” on their ideas. Now, regardless if we’re in or out, the one most important factor here? Will it work once it hits the market?

Anyone can fool an audience — and on a rare day, a Shark too. But, who can’t you fool? The reviewers. The ones who have tested it out firsthand. So, even when the Sharks were sold on a product that would complement our on-the-go lifestyle, we weren’t sold just yet. We waited for reviewers to test it out for themselves. And what did they find? That when trying to eliminate dirt, grime and build-up on any of their household essentials, these tiny treasures worked wonders…fast.

See it: Grab the Bottle Bright All-Natural Water Bottle and Reservoir Cleaning Tablets (originally $20) now with prices starting at just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26th, 2019, but are subject to change.

The Bottle Bright All-Natural Water Bottle and Reservoir Cleaning Tablets fans can’t get enough! Since their appearance on Shark Tank, they’ve soared. So much so that reviewers were left speechless that Lori Greiner was the lone wolf who went all in on it. It was the other Sharks’ loss! Because these tiny treasures has made a big difference for thousands! But how?

Let’s back up for a second. How do we start every morning? Rushing out of the house with some sort of mug in our hand. Whether it’s our morning cup of coffee or a piping hot tea, it’s an everyday essential we absolutely need. Now, what don’t we need? The nasty build-up and bacteria that appears with continuous use. When it comes to that, everyone parts ways with their mugs and bottles, even if we love them. But who wants to do that? Can’t we avoid those instances?

Today is everyone’s lucky day! Reach for this tiny tablet when you want to work miracles. How? Easy. Add one tablet to any dirty item and fill it to the top with hot water. From there, it’ll work overtime to deeply penetrate the surface, removing any build-up and excess bacteria. Amazing, isn’t it? It is, and hold on tight, because it’s about to get better.

We already know everyone’s next question: “Can we use it on anything else in our homes?” Well, of course! Go ahead and reach for those stainless steel bottles, blenders and yes, even those oversized gym water bottles! This formula is not just highly effective, but it’s extremely inclusive too. It’ll leave any (and all) products looking brand new!

What’s the catch? There isn’t one, unless you don’t have 10 minutes to spare. One reviewer couldn’t believe this “miracle product” and how it worked wonders in a matter of minutes. Her stainless steel bottle looked incredible! The build-up “rinsed right off, like it was nothing.” Now, that’s what we like to hear. Not only will these tablets work wonders on our products, but they’ll work wonders on our bank accounts too. Think of all that money (and time) we’ll save now that we won’t be repurchasing the same product over and over again. We have to say, we agree with the reviewer who said “the other Sharks missed out” on these tablets!

