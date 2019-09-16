We Can’t Start Fall Without This Ultra Cozy, 40% Off Cardigan





Vintage inspiration is huge when it comes to our personal style. We love taking aspects of decades-old styles and reworking them to fit our modern ensembles. That’s why we grew up looking up to our grandmothers for ideas on how to impeccably transform our wardrobe to embrace and combine the best of old and new!

One of our favorite vintage-inspired pieces has always been the chunky cardigan. It’s been in style for-seriously-ever, and it’s going to be for a long, long time to come. When something manages to be this adorable and cozy at the same time, why would we ever let it go? Especially not when we’ve found the perfect one at 40% off!

With this cardigan in our closet, we’ll be set for fall’s chilly impact. This fan-favorite sweater is warming up shoppers left and right who say it’s the “perfect chunky cardigan” that’s “great to throw [on] over anything” in their wardrobe! They can’t get over how comfy it is, one even saying they tried multiple other top brands only to come to the conclusion that “this one feels the best” and is totally the cutest, too!

This cardigan has a thick, looser knit made with both cotton and wool to keep it ultra-soft. It’s super stretchy, too! The relaxed fit is perfect for lounging around at home or for when we want to feel like we’re still lounging around at home even when we’re forced to go outside. This sweater “feels just like wearing a hug,” so we’ll never lose that sense of emotional or physical comfort!

This cardigan has a drop shoulder silhouette and a front button closure. Button all the way up to form a V-neckline or let the sides hang loose for an effortless vibe. It also has long sleeves with ribbed cuffs, as well as a ribbed hem that hits around the mid-way point of our hips, depending on our height!

We can still grab this Grandma Stitch Cardigan in three colors, but we might want to hurry up a bit because some sizes are starting to go. Beige Birch is the most perfect neutral we could ever imagine, teetering between grey and beige, therefore ready to match or coordinate with seriously anything. To go full-on grey, there’s Grey Dark Charcoal Heather, which is a much deeper shade. For a pop, there’s Yellow Treasure, a sunset gold that’s always in style for fall!

We may think the best parts of this cardigan are its look and feel, and we’re not wrong, but there’s another best part, too. It was actually made in a factory that “supports women worker empowerment through HERproject, which creates partnerships to enable workplace-based interventions on health, financial inclusion, and gender equality.” That means when we buy this cardigan, we’re helping out not only ourselves but for others too!

Just because this is a grandma cardigan doesn’t mean we have to wear it for typical “grandma” type activities, like knitting or playing cards. We certainly can stick to those things, but feel free to add a little edge by pairing it with a black bodysuit and high-waisted, distressed skinny jeans and combat boots! The outfit possibilities go on and on, and we’re excited to see how you’ll choose to wear it first!

Not your style? Check out more from BP. here and other sweaters available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



