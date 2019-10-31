



Are you suffering from a dry, itchy, flaky scalp? Are the tips of your hair split-end central? Do you want a spa-like shower right inside your own home? If you answered yes to any of of these questions, and also happen enjoy lovely scents and having beautiful hair, then keep reading!

This shampoo is unlike any other you’d typically find on a ledge in a shower. Yes, it cleanses hair — but it doesn’t just stop there. It claims to be a detox for our hair and scalp — a magic, healing formula that may bring us relief. Just ask the 600+ reviewers who are thrilled with their results!

Get the Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo for just $42 at Briogeo! Also available at Amazon!

Shoppers who had previously “tried everything” to manage their dry scalp are so happy to have found this Scalp Revival shampoo, calling it “absolutely life-changing.” They say it “feels so good” and are obsessed with the “relaxing cooling sensation.” It “immediately calms down” their scalps and kicks dandruff to the curb without hesitation. They also say it’s totally revived their “limp, lifeless, greasy hair,” making this an all-in-one product that we’re going to need stat! Plus, we hear it smells like Girl Scout cookies. Enough said.

This bestselling shampoo, which is vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free, contains no harsh sulfates, no silicones, no parabens and no phthalates. What is does have, however, are some incredible key ingredients. Binchotan charcoal may lift impurities from the scalp and hair follicle, while coconut oil may provide maximal moisture so the itching and scratching can finally stop!

This formula also includes a blend of peppermint and spearmint oils to calm irritation and deliver that tingling sensation, along with the antiseptic tea tree oil and soothe inflammation. More? More. It also has vegetable-derived micro-exfoliators to remove dead skin cells and product build-up. We love our dry shampoo and hairspray too, but our scalp is less than obsessed, so exfoliating is a must! Don’t forget panthenol, bringing up the rear to provide nutrients to our roots and hair shaft!

This shampoo claims to be safe for any hair type, including color-treated, keratin-treated, chemical-treated and relaxed. Curly, straight, wavy — it doesn’t matter. This shampoo may be the answer to transforming it. Sounds like something you’d never want to be without, right? Check out the subscription option so you never run out! By the way, all orders come with included samples, as if the shampoo itself wasn’t tempting enough.

We seriously can’t wait to massage this shampoo into our scalp. We just know it will feel amazing, and once our hair is conditioned and dried — we’re not going to able to stop running our fingers through it!

