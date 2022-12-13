Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… to treat yourself to Burberry! The designer brand is always on our wish list, whether we’re yearning for new accessories, perfume, clothing or all of the above. Luckily, Saks Fifth Avenue has some fantastic deals on Burberry finds right now!

Along with a nice batch of Burberry products on sale, there are also many Burberry sunglasses in the current buy more, save more promotion. For every $200 you spend, you can get $50 off with code GET50SF, with up to $500 in savings. Below, you can shop our favorite pick on sale, plus two pairs of sunglasses part of this special promotion!

Sale Pick

Our Absolute Favorite: Hello, holiday gift! This candied floral fragrance features notes of crisp, icy pear, sugared almond and intense vanilla for an unforgettable scent that should practically be mandatory when it comes to gifting. If you don’t buy it as a gift, we recommend treating yourself to it instead. Reviewers say they “constantly get asked” what they’re wearing after they apply this perfume!

Was $104 On Sale: $88 You Save 15% See it!

Get the Burberry Brit For Her Eau De Toilette (originally $104) for just $88 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!



Check out all Burberry on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Promotion Picks

Our Absolute Favorite: Aviators are usually our top recommended pick because they simply look great on every face shape. This Italian-made pair is a timeless classic with chic metal frames and solid lenses. The nose pads are adjustable, they offer 100% UV protection and they even have that little Burberry check detail at the temples!

Was $281 On Sale: $231 You Save 18% See it!

Get the Burberry 63MM Aviator Sunglasses (originally $281) for just $231 with code GET50SF at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

We Also Love: Love a bold look? These plaid frames belong in your Saks shopping cart! The textured monochrome design will add the perfect finishing touch to any outfit, whether you’re in an elegant winter coat and boots or a swimsuit and flip flops!

Was $265 On Sale: $215 You Save 19% See it!

Get the Burberry Plaid 49MM Sunglasses (originally $265) for just $215 with code GET50SF at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!



Check out all Burberry sunglasses part of the promotion here!

Explore other deals and more at Saks Fifth Avenue!

