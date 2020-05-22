Save Money and Feel Secure With These Reusable Face Masks Made to Last

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are plenty of cheap masks out there. Yes, they cost a dollar or two, but we’re not just talking about the final price. The materials, the way they are made, the care put into them — that’s where the real cheapness sets in. If you already need to replace a mask you just bought, it’s probably time to step things up a notch.

Now that we’re getting used to them, we know to look for specific qualities in masks before making a purchase. The material needs to be soft enough for us to wear on potentially long outings, they need to be breathable and any ear loops need to be secure — but not in a way that they feel like tight rubber bands. We need masks made for people by people who have actually experienced what it’s like to wear one!

Get the Buttonsmith Adult Cotton Face Masks starting at just $15 at Amazon with free shipping! Get them as soon as May 29, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Buttonsmith masks are probably going to be the best you’ve tried, and the best part? You can reuse them over and over again, so you won’t need to immediately worry about making yet another mask purchase. They won’t fall apart after just one round in the washing machine — they are made to last!

These USA-made masks are made of cotton T-shirt material for a cozy, breathable wear, featuring two layers of fabric for extra protection. This is exactly the type of quality we look for in masks. Another thing we love is the stretchy ear loops, made with a fabric outside layer to fit multiple sizes of adult faces comfortably!

These masks are available either individually or in packs of four or 10. They even come packaged individually, making them easy to give away to a loved one or neighbor in need without risk. Here’s another hint for if you plan on buying one of the multi-packs — right below the price, you’ll find click-to-save coupons with savings of up to $10!

These masks come in two colors, black and white, meaning they will suit anyone’s taste. There is a slight difference in their construction though. The black masks are made to fit larger adult faces while the white masks are made for smaller adult faces or perhaps young teens. We love this consideration, and we’re picking some up as soon as…now!

