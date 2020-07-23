This Luxurious, All-Natural Body Scrub Can Help Smooth Out Cellulite

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting rid of stubborn cellulite is something many of Us have dealt with. No matter how many different topical treatments we try or how hard we hit the gym, some cellulite simply won’t budge. That’s why we’re always looking for new products that may help in that department — firming our skin and upping our confidence in the process!

There are plenty of different methods out there, and there’s no overarching solution that works for every shopper. Some treatments are bound to be more successful than others, while some unfortunately may not work at all. But the least we can do if give everything a fair shot, which is why we’re truly excited about this all-natural body scrub from C & The Moon!

This luxe product is made from 100% natural organic ingredients that work together to provide your skin with a slew of amazing benefits. The brown sugar acts as an exfoliator to help get rid of dead skin cells, and this scrub has a healthy amount of Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA), which aids with skin cell regeneration. This is an important ingredient that can help reduce the appearance of cellulite — which is caused by fat cells that are pushed up against the skin and ultimately create an uneven texture. AHA can help break down those fat cells into fatty acids, which then minimizes the lumpy look on the skin.

Aside from helping with cellulite, this gentle scrub is also incredibly moisturizing. It contains a variety of all-natural oils in its formula, including coconut oil, sweet almond oil and jojoba seed oil, which all help to intensely hydrate the skin. As a Violet Grey editor notes, there’s no need to use a moisturizer after using this scrub! Plus, that deep, penetrating hydration can also help with the appearance of cellulite as well.

This scrub is so noteworthy, it’s even gotten the highly coveted Kim Kardashian stamp of approval. She shared three jars of the C & The Moon Malibu Made Body Scrub on her Instagram story, dubbing it the “best scrub ever”! We know that Kardashian only shouts out the best of the best when it comes to beauty products, so we’re fully onboard with this scrub. It’s the all-in-one body product that can help you get the smooth, supple skin of your dreams!

See it: Get the C & The Moon Malibu Made Body Scrub with free shipping for $64, available from Violet Grey!

